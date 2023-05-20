AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AUSTON D. COY, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and aggravated assault and battery May 3. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III found Coy guilty and dismissed a misdemeanor destruction of property count, per plea negotiations. In exchange for his guilty pleas, a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement was removed from the aggravated assault charge. The enhancement carried a 10- to 50-year sentence and stemmed from Coy’s prior convictions for burglary, destruction of property and aggravated assault in Campbell County in 2008 and of burglary in Campbell County in 2012. In the plea agreement, prosecutors made a cap recommendation of an imposed six- to 10-year sentence for aggravated assault and four to five years for the other convictions, to run concurrent. Coy was suspected of sideswiping a man’s car and pulling a knife on him after an argument over owed money. Coy allegedly pulled a two- to three-inch fixed-blade knife from a leather sheath and approached the man whose car he later hit. The other man said he ran into the house and tried to lock the door when Coy continued toward him with the knife then started ramming his shoulder into the door. “We could go one on one but I wasn’t going to let him shank me,” the man told officers. When the man said he would call police, Coy allegedly pushed an air conditioning unit into the residence from the outside and sideswiped the man’s car, according to court documents. Coy was also accused of hitting a man in the back of the head and assaulting him outside of the Sundance Lounge at about 12:30 a.m. July 15. A man told police he saw someone who owed him $40 inside the bar. The other man was gambling and would not give him the money. The victim eventually agreed to follow the man to his car in the parking lot to get the money. While walking to the car, the man claimed to have been hit in the head and attacked by Coy. Coy allegedly attacked the man while on the ground and continued attacking him after a woman had intervened to break up the fight. The man got a concussion, bit through his lip and was told he had a hairline fracture in his skull, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
TARAN M. JONES, 36, pleaded guilty April 26 to felony child abuse and misdemeanor domestic battery. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey found her guilty and dismissed an additional count of domestic battery, per plea negotiations. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend an imposed two- to seven-year sentence for the child abuse conviction, with the right to argue for less. They recommend an imposed 180-day sentence for the misdemeanor to run concurrent. Jones was accused of repeatedly hitting a man and her teenage daughter. Gillette police responded Oct. 21 at about 1:45 a.m. to the report of Jones beating up the man she was dating and destroying their house. She left before officers arrived and the man said they had gone out to Fireside Bar and Lounge that night where things were going well until Jones confronted him about personal issues outside the bar. While they were driving home, Jones was the driver and allegedly hit the man multiple times with her right forearm to his face, causing the man to step out of the vehicle on the side of Interstate 90 and chose to walk home. She eventually found him at the Flying J on Highway 59 where she grabbed him by the collar and yelled at him to get back into the vehicle. Once he was back in the passenger seat, she continued hitting him on the drive home, which he recorded a video of on his phone and posted to Snapchat, where his mom saw the video and called police. The video showed Jones hitting the man, who was bleeding from his nose. Once at home, she allegedly threw candles, vases, a vacuum and other items at the man, including a chair that hit him on the head and caused swelling. The woman’s teenage daughter saw the fight and pushed Jones away from the man, at which point Jones allegedly forced her daughter to the ground and hit her multiple times, which was also video recorded by the man. He eventually pulled Jones off of her daughter and Jones eventually left the residence on foot. Officers found Jones on the street where she showed them her knuckles and said “I didn’t hit him.” The video allegedly showed her hitting the man with an open palm and her forearm. Jones denied hitting the man and said that instead she had picked him up from Fireside and that he began punching himself in her Jeep. Jones continued to deny being the aggressor and claimed she was pushing him away from her. Her daughter was treated at the hospital for her injuries and corroborated most of the man’s side of the story when interviewed. Jones was also arrested on a probation violation. She had a .104% blood alcohol content and was on probation for previous domestic violence and DUI charges with alcohol restrictions, according to court documents.
STALKING
Jurors found WESLEY WALTER STOREY, 40, guilty of felony stalking after a one-day jury trial May 1. His sentencing hearing before District Judge Matthew Castano is scheduled for Aug. 15. Storey is accused of violating a protection order. A woman reported Oct. 4 that Storey had contacted her with text messages and phone calls in violation of a protection order. The order allows Storey to contact her regarding their children but she claimed the messages were insulting and abusive toward her. The affidavit of probable cause shows multiple messages where Storey demanded to see their children, insulted her and appeared to refer to himself as Jesus. The initial harassment report was made Dec. 10, 2021 when Storey had been released from prison and was staying at the Volunteers of America halfway house. The Oct. 4 report was the fifth violation report Storey had made. When deputies arrived at Storey’s residence, he closed and locked the door on them then demanded probable cause. They told him of the text messages and he left the residence and was arrested, according to court documents.
THEFT
SHANOWA ASHLEY CALLENDER, 27, was given an imposed 2.5- to three-year sentence for conspiracy to commit theft and an imposed 1.5- to 2.5-year sentence for accessory after the fact. The sentences are to run concurrent to each other and a separate Natrona County case. Castano gave her credit for 202 days served and a $675 fine at the April 26 sentencing. Callender owes $1,082.42 in restitution to Ulta Beauty, to be split with her co-defendant Jordyn Alleman. A store employee reported that Callender entered the store with another woman, Alleman, Aug. 18 and walked around for about an hour before leaving with 43 items, including skin care towelettes, face wash, clay face masks, cover cream, eyeliner, perfume and more. At one point, Callender asked a store employee to look-up her loyalty card, identifying herself in the process. Video from the store identified both women and showed Callender enter with an apparently empty purse, unzipped, and leave the store with a noticeably more full purse, zipped. Alleman allegedly left the store with a basket full of stolen items and entered an older model red pickup truck driven by Callender. Callender was contacted at Legends, a Gillette bar, where she said she drove Alleman to Ulta but denied stealing anything and was arrested, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ROBERT L. GRIMALDO, 36, pleaded no contest April 26 to felony liquid meth possession. Causey found Grimaldo guilty and revoked his bond. A plea deal with prosecutors recommends an imposed three- to four-year sentence to run concurrent to an ongoing Campbell County sentence. He can argue for less at his sentencing hearing. Police arrived at a woman’s home the morning of Dec. 29 for a welfare check and potential drug use. The woman’s son, Robert C. Van Kerrebrook, and his boyfriend, Grimaldo, shared a room in the home for 3-4 weeks and they allowed officers to search their room. Police found a syringe loaded with suspected liquid meth. Van Kerrebrook and Grimaldo said the syringe had epinephrine but it tested positive for liquid meth in a field test. Grimaldo admitted they had smoked meth together outside of the apartment a few days prior but denied bringing any drugs into the apartment. The liquid meth weighed 0.6 grams, according to court documents.
MARILYN KENNEDY, 31, pleaded guilty April 26 to meth possession and taking drugs into jail. Causey found her guilty and dismissed a felony THC possession count, per plea negotiations. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend suspended three- to five-year sentences for each conviction, to run concurrent. They also recommend three years of supervised probation and that Kennedy apply for and, if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. A Sheriff’s deputy saw a 1998 Chevy Metro that he recognized as part of a prior drug investigation and began following it at about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 21. The car pulled onto Ross Avenue and “darked out,” turning all of its lights off while parking outside of a house. The deputy contacted the man driving and woman in the passenger seat, telling them it was odd that they turned all the lights out and parked. They said they were picking someone up and refused to identify themselves. The deputy returned to his car and remembered the man’s name. When he ran the name, he found the driver had a suspended license. The deputy contacted the driver again and told him of the suspended license and ticketed him while another deputy ran a drug dog near the car. The dog indicated drugs were in the car. The driver was searched and nothing was found. The passenger, Kennedy, handed over a marijuana pipe and had a container with THC wax in her pocket. While searching the car, a container with various meth pipes, a scale and empty jeweler’s bags was found. Kennedy was taken to jail and denied having any other drugs on her. While being processed into the jail, a small bag of meth was found in one of her shoes. The THX wax weighed about 1 gram and the meth weighed 0.59 grams. Kennedy has possession convictions from February and March 2021 in Campbell County, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
