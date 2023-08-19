EXPLOITATION
WADE THOMAS HARDY, 33, was charged June 26 in Circuit Court with exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He’s accused of selling hay for a 93-year-old woman and not giving over her full share owed. The woman told Sheriff’s deputies in April that Hardy had cut her hay field for the past three years on the agreement that he keep 60% of the hay while she gets 40%. She said he cut 892 bales in 2022, owing her money for 356 bales, about $42,700. Hardy used the woman’s portion to help keep his trucking company afloat and paid her about $9,000 of the total owed. He told her he’d give her another $4,000 to $6,000 by Dec. 3 but has not paid her since. When contacted in May, he corroborated the woman’s story and said he would pay her another $5,000 within a week or two. When deputies checked back with the woman in June, she had still not been paid by Hardy, according to court documents.
FORGERY
RUSS J. WELCH JR., 53, was charged Aug. 2 in Circuit Court with forgery. He’s accused of stealing a man’s checkbook and writing checks from it. The man reported June 21 that someone had broken into his home that night and also on June 17, at which point his checkbook was stolen. He told police he received an email with scanned copies of checks that had been signed and cashed and included his driver’s license info on them. Two of the checks, for $600 and $1,500 apiece, were received by Welch. Another for $1,600 was received by another man, MICHAEL MCLAUGHLAN. Bank video footage showed Welch cashing a check with a bank teller. Another video showed a man wearing the same clothing in a vehicle that cashed a check while in the drive-thru. Police contacted Welch Aug. 1 for a separate warrant. He told police he did work for the man who reported the burglaries and was paid the two checks, which the man had denied. Both checks were cashed the same day, according to court documents.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
JOSHUA L. RICHARDSON, 28, was charged Aug. 1 in Circuit Court with destruction of property for allegedly destroying $2,611.84 worth of flowers and flower pots while at the Campbell County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office facility supervisor reported July 17 that inmates in the work block had thrown away flowers and pulled jail footage of two men throwing them away: NATHANIEL DEMAS and Richardson. They were both assigned to the “wash bay” while in jail. Video showed them throw away about eight trays of flowers the afternoon of June 28 and Richardson was shown covering up the flowers with other trash bags while in the dumpster. July 2, they were seen again throwing away several trays of flowers and covering them with trash bags. Deputies estimated that 836 flowers, valued at $2.99 each, were destroyed, along with 15 planter pots valued at $7.48 each, according to court documents.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN
ASHLEY D. MARTINEZ, 39, was charged Aug. 2 in Circuit Court with endangering children, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of THC and meth possession. Police responded Aug. 2 after a 911 call from the residence reporting a disturbance of some kind. When they arrived, they saw Martinez who saw the officers and ran inside. Police say her daughter told them she thought her mom was going to hurt herself and officers entered the residence and told her to leave the bathroom. She said she and her boyfriend of 10 years had gotten into a fight after an argument about money for a new car. He went to pack up and found a syringe with brown liquid inside, showed it to her and the fight escalated. She admitted to flushing about 1 gram of marijuana down the toilet when officers arrived and her boyfriend said he had found multiple syringes around their home lately and suspected she had been using drugs. Martinez refused a search of her residence and police eventually got a warrant. They found a bag of Martinez’s with drug paraphernalia and small amounts of meth. They also found a scale in her dresser with meth residue. They found another kit with trace amounts of meth residue. They found seven dispensary packages each with 1 gram of THC wax inside the dresser. They also found more marijuana paraphernalia belonging to Martinez. She admitted the marijuana was hers but denied the meth and refused to take a urine drug test. Two children, ages 9 and 7, live in the home, according to court documents.
Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause to suspect SANDRA L. MORRIS, aka SANDRA L. PFEIFFER, 31, of two felony counts of endangering children and misdemeanor meth possession, at Morris’ preliminary hearing July 27. Police helped the Department of Family Services and Probation and Parole with a home search May 31 after Morris had tested positive for meth earlier that day while on supervised probation. Two kids, 6 and 11, were home alone while Morris was out. She invited the agencies in and admitted to using meth May 28, two days before starting probation. When asked if she had any drugs inside, she handed her a pipe with meth from her upstairs bathroom. Further search found a small jeweler’s bag with suspected meth residue and another small bag with suspected meth residue. There also were multiple liquor bottles in the home. There was less than 1 gram of meth found in all, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
CODY W. VANDIVORT, 50, was charged July 29 in Circuit Court with felony child abuse. A 14-year-old accused Vandivort of grabbing him by the throat in the street. The teen reported July 29 that he and his friends were playing in the street when a vehicle almost ran into them. He flipped off the driver, later identified as Vandivort’s daughter, and rode away on their scooters. After riding around the block, a witness said the kids went past a house and were called back by Vandivort yelling at them. Vandivort then allegedly confronted them and put one hand around the 14-year-old’s neck aggressively. The teen said he was grabbed for 10-15 seconds and that he almost “blacked out.” He said Vandivort tried punching him with his other hand but missed. There were visible red marks and bruising on the teen’s neck. Vandivort told police he had been drinking in the garage and saw the kids ride past the house. He said the kids stopped at a distance and “smirked” at him, which upset him. He said he told them to leave and they rode back in his direction. He again told them to leave and the 14-year-old allegedly said “F— you” at which point Vandivort grabbed him. He admitted to grabbing the teen by the throat and was arrested. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.11%, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
