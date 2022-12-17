TYLER R. EDMONSON-GREGORY, 25, was given two imposed three- to seven-year sentences Nov. 22 for felony meth possession and theft, to run concurrent. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey credited her with 111 days served and fined her $2,575. She owes $6,478.01 in restitution, jointly with Daniel Gregory, to Holman Honda in Centennial, Colorado. She and man a allegedly took a 2013 Audi for a test drive from a Colorado dealership and drove it to Gillette. Police were initially called to the Alamo Inn on July 13 because a man reported a wallet stolen from the front desk area of the hotel lobby. Video footage showed a guy taking it from the countertop and leave with a guest who was staying there, a woman. They went to the hotel door and she finally answered the door. He handed over the wallet. An hour later, police were finally able to get their Colorado IDs, which indicated there were warrants out of Colorado for both of them — her for forgery of checks and him for aggravated robbery. In the meantime, police had found their car in the parking lot and it had been reported stolen on July 6 from a dealership in Arapahoe, Colorado, when he drove them to the dealership and she left in the car. The Audi was valued at $21,000 and was filled with their belongings. A search of their hotel room turned up 3.1 grams of crystal meth, about 0.4 grams of liquid meth and about 14 grams of marijuana. She said the drugs were hers. She also was charged with two felony counts of possession for the crystal and liquid meth and a misdemeanor count of possession for the marijuana. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft for the wallet, according to court documents.
