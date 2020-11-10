TREY LYNN BURCH, 44, has been charged in Circuit Court with felony theft and two misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer. She is accused of stealing a man’s iPhone 11 Pro Max worth about $1,500 Oct. 23 at the Montgomery Bar. Police had gone to the bar earlier in the evening because of a bar fight and saw Burch walk out of the bar holding two phones, one in each hand, saying, “I’ve got two phones.” They were called later about a phone that was missing but had been located on an app. They went to that location and encountered a man who had been in a bar fight earlier and found the phone on a bed next to Burch. She wouldn’t give her name and resisted arrest, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.