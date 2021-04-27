ANTHON K. SKANSBERG, 33, has been charged in Circuit Court with two counts of felony possession involving meth and marijuana, a felony count of interference with a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of interference after he allegedly elbowed a police officer in the face and otherwise resisted arrest April 20. He had been stopped at 1:15 a.m. after driving by the Gillette Police Department without any lights on and with the driver’s side mirror hanging from the white Lincoln. The police officer thought that the car might have been involved in an accident or was a drunken driver. The car pulled over slightly on Fifth Street for the officer, then began backing up toward his patrol car. The officer also backed up to avoid getting hit. Skansberg “was defiant with each instruction given and argumentative,” the officer reported. Skansberg admitted driving with a suspended license and told the officer that “it’s none of your business” when asked about the damaged mirror. He gave conflicting statements about where he was going and when asked to get out of the car, he continued to refuse to comply with orders and acted nervous. He refused to put his hands behind his back and was warned that the officer would use a Taser if he didn’t comply. He elbowed the officer in the left eye and was Tasered. He kept fighting and was Tasered again, according to court documents. He continued to resist and refused to comply with orders before several officers got control of his arms and handcuffed his hands and he was removed from the car. The officer found a bag containing 3.5 grams of marijuana on the floor under the steering wheel and a bag containing 3 grams of meth and a pipe with marijuana in his coat. He had three previous convictions for possession in 2008 and 2018, making the latest charges felonies.
