AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARK T. WIECZOREK, 40, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery and had a felony count of aggravated assault and battery dropped March 22. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him 180 days in jail, with 30 days to serve and the other 150 days suspended, plus a year of unsupervised probation and a $300 fine. Officers responded Sept. 22 to the report of a domestic violence incident with a gun involved the night before. Wieczorek and his wife were allegedly arguing when he was then seen punching his wife “a lot” and then head butted his wife in the forehead. Their daughter said she then went into the bathroom to not be harmed while the fighting continued. The woman eventually made it into the locked bathroom with the daughter. The woman and daughter eventually left the residence, where the woman said that Wieczorek grabbed a pistol and threatened to harm her and himself while they were arguing in the room. Officers reviewed photos of the woman from after the fight that showed swelling and cuts to her head and face. When the woman was contacted, she still had the swelling and cuts and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Wieczorek was contacted at his workplace and arrested. Officers found a Ruger LCP .380 pistol in his pants pocket, not in a holster or carrying device, with six rounds in the magazine. He told officers he carries it with him everywhere, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
JOHNATHAN A. HARRIS, 29, was given two imposed two- to four-year sentences for probation violation on an original charge of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and for escaping from official detention. The sentences are to run concurrent. He pleaded guilty to the escape charge and had his probation revoked Jan. 3. Healy gave him credit for 117 days served and a $425 fine. Harris was reported as an escapee from the Volunteers of America halfway house in June 2020 after he left the facility to apply for jobs and never returned. He did not answer calls from the VOA staff and when contacted, the businesses that he said he was applying to claimed that Harris had not applied there. His mother was contacted, who said she had heard from him but did not know where he was. He was not found at that time. Harris was court ordered to the VOA as a condition of his probation after he was convicted of felony marijuana possession on Jan. 29, 2020, according to court documents.
DRUGS
Healy remanded charges against DONALD R. EDWARDS JR., 41, down to Circuit Court. Prosecutors requested to reduce the felony meth possession charge to a misdemeanor and remand it, along with a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, down to Circuit Court and Healy granted the motion April 3. On Nov. 28, the majority owner of Fireside Bar and Lounge said that he found drugs in the bar office belonging to his brother, Edwards Jr., a part owner. The man had entered the office after Edwards Jr. had been arrested for drug possession the night before. A small bag with meth and a lightbulb with burn marks and residue were found under the office desk, as well as a bag of marijuana. He sent the photo to a police sergeant and a search warrant was granted. There were several bags with small or trace amounts of marijuana found in the office. A chunk of meth found in the office weighed 3.4 grams without packaging and the bag of marijuana weighed 2.6 grams. The other bags appeared to have small amounts, according to court documents.
ROGELIO RODRIGUEZ JR., 43, pleaded no contest March 29 to an amended count misdemeanor meth possession, reduced from a felony. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey found him guilty and gave him 59 days in jail, with credit for all 59 days served, and a $200 fine. Rodriguez was the passenger in a car pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9 leaving the Sundance Lounge. He said he borrowed the car earlier in the day and was being driven home because he was drunk. When the glove box opened, a Sheriff’s deputy saw a syringe that appeared to be loaded with suspected liquid meth. Rodriguez was on unsupervised probation. A search also found alcohol bottles that had been drank from and suspected psilocybin mushrooms that had molded. The liquid meth weighed about 0.51 grams, according to court documents.
KARI LEE HAYES, 34, had her felony marijuana possession charge reduced to a misdemeanor and remanded down to Circuit Court. Prosecutors requested the felony marijuana count, for her third or subsequent offense, to be amended to a misdemeanor and Causey granted the motion April 6. Per plea negotiations, both sides jointly recommend a 90-day sentence for a guilty plea to the misdemeanor, with credit for time served, the rest of the sentence suspended and six months of unsupervised probation. Police responded to a residence March 29 for the report of a young woman who wouldn’t return home. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the residence and Hayes denied a search. Once a warrant was sought, officers found 64.5 grams of marijuana in Hayes’ bedroom, hidden under clothing in a dresser. They also found a small glass jar with THC wax and a grinder with marijuana residue. Hayes was not arrested on the spot, because of the time of night and there being children present. Hayes has previous drug convictions in Converse County in 2008, Casper in 2011, Mills in 2011, Casper in 2012 and another conviction in 2019, according to court documents.
ROBERT C. VAN KERREBROOK, 40, pleaded guilty April 3 to felony possession of liquid meth. Healy accepted his plea and withheld judgement, per a plea deal that jointly recommends a deferred sentence with two years of supervised probation. Van Kerrebrook’s bond was revoked due to bond violation allegations filed March 30. Police arrived at a woman’s home the morning of Dec. 29 for a welfare check and potential drug use. The woman’s son, Van Kerrebrook, and his boyfriend, Robert Grimaldo, shared a room in the home for 3-4 weeks and they allowed officers to search their room. Police found a syringe loaded with suspected liquid meth. Van Kerrebrook and Grimaldo said the syringe had epinephrine but it tested positive for liquid meth in a field test. Grimaldo admitted they had smoked meth together outside of the apartment a few days prior but denied bringing any drugs into the apartment. The liquid meth weighed 0.6 grams, according to court documents.
DEANNE SPARKS, 41, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence and an imposed 361-day split-sentence to be served in jail for felony possession of liquid meth. Healy gave her credit for 204 days served, three years of supervised probation and a $1,420 fine. The sentence is to run concurrent to two prior Circuit Court sentences. Sparks must also complete intensive outpatient treatment. She was contacted Aug. 22 when someone reported waking up to a slamming car door and seeing a person in a black hoodie, blue jeans and backpack leave the area on a bicycle. Officers found her and cleared her from the initial report, but when she left, they found a small plastic container with 0.5 grams of marijuana. She was found and stopped again, at which point she allowed officers to search her backpack, where they found a syringe with 0.1 grams of liquid meth and a THC vape pen. Sparks had two prior misdemeanor convictions for possession charges in July 2017 and March 2021, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
