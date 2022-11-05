Windy with rain and snow showers this evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
COLBY C. THOMAS, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to endangering children and burglary, both felonies. District Judge Matthew Castano accepted his pleas and a felony meth possession count, which would have been his third or subsequent possession offense, was dismissed per a plea agreement. The deal recommends an imposed two- to four-year sentence for endangering children to run concurrent to an imposed 8- to 10-year sentence for burglary. Thomas was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution to Western Plains Chiropractic. Police responded June 17 to Western Plains Chiropractic when employees reported finding the main door left open and that “the place looked like a bomb went off in there.” Four iPads, bank registries, a cup of change and six-pack of root beer were reported missing. Officers identified Thomas as a suspect after reviewing surveillance of the store and comparing with jail mugshots of Thomas, noting the tattoo reading “slayer” on the back of his head. Thomas lived within walking distance and when officers arrived at his apartment, children answered the door and let them in. They found Thomas sleeping in a room with iPads, root beer and several checkbooks with “Western Plains Chiropractic” labels. Thomas showed detectives a broken knife he had used to pry open and access a window in the business and was arrested, according to court documents.
