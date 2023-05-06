STRANGULATION
TRAVIS E. AHNER, 47, waived his preliminary hearing April 18 and was bound over to District Court for strangulation of a household member. He’s accused of choking his wife at their home following an argument at the Rusty Nail in Wright earlier that evening. Ahner called in reporting that his wife had tried stabbing him with a knife and that he had hit her while trying to get the knife away. Sheriff’s deputies found a meat-carving fork on the floor, which Ahner claimed his wife tried stabbing him with. He said they were at the bar that night and got in an argument. His wife went home early and he stayed. When he returned home later, she was in a bedroom with the door locked. Ahner forced his way in and claims his wife then started hitting and kicking him. When interviewed, she told deputies that Ahner forced the door open and hit her twice in the head, drug her to the living room by her ankles and was choking her. Ahner said she had tried stabbing him and he was defending himself. His wife said she didn’t remember grabbing the meat-carving fork, but that she was grabbing anything she could to defend herself, according to court documents.
ADAM J. NAJERA, 20, was bound over to District Court on April 20 when Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause to suspect him of two felony counts of strangulation of a household member, two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful contact and battery. Police investigated Najera after a woman he had dated reported April 12 that multiple instances of abuse happened throughout their relationship. The first incident in February began when they were drinking and playing a game with friends. It escalated into a few arguments and instances, including Najera allegedly hitting her with an open hand on the side of her rib cage while on a walk and later holding his hand on her neck and mouth against her will. One night in March, he was allegedly drunk and the woman went to care for him. At one point, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat when confronted about his drunkenness and pushed her against a closed door. He then grabbed her by the throat again and pushed her toward the door again. Najera denied hurting her in those instances, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
JOSEPH E. CUTRIGHT JR., 19, waived his preliminary hearing April 18 and was bound over to District Court for conspiracy to commit burglary, aggravated burglary and three counts of burglary. At about 10 a.m. Feb. 14, a man reported that a gun was stolen from his wife’s unlocked 2018 Toyota Highlander while parked in their driveway. He went to get the 9mm Glock 43X from the center console and saw it was missing. He returned later and found a meth pipe near where the car had been parked before and when he reviewed surveillance video of their home, he saw a man and a woman in his driveway at about 1:30 a.m. that morning. The video shows the woman enter the SUV then leave. There was $800 in an envelope beneath the gun that was not taken. The gun with all attachments was valued at $992. Other car break-ins had been reported in the same Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. A woman showed deputies video of a similar looking man and woman entering cars in the neighborhood. Another person was able to identify ABIGAIL M. RUNNING SHIELD as having left her nearby residence with a man and returned with items she hadn’t left with. More neighbors and reported victims had videos and other evidence that began suggesting Running Shield was involved in the break-ins. Investigators got a search warrant for Running Shield’s home and found a red duffel bag reported stolen from a man’s pickup truck, containing various vehicle registrations for different owners and miscellaneous items. A 9mm bullet was found in her home, matching the kind used in the stolen Glock, and a magazine and holster that were with that gun were found too. A bag with 0.5 grams of meth was also found. Cutright was later identified as the second suspect and arrested, according to court documents.
DRUGS
JESSICA J. OLMEDO, 39, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. She had waived her preliminary hearing April 11 and was bound over to District Court. JOLIE A. BRYANT, 33, was charged in Circuit Court with the same three counts April 7. Olmedo and Bryant were pulled over after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper spotted the maroon Honda they were driving with a broken headlight on Second Street near Highway 59. They were pulled over and Bryant, the passenger, was found to have a Campbell County warrant for failing to provide proof of counseling and she was arrested. The trooper said he smelled marijuana coming from the Honda and searched it. He found 1.5 grams of marijuana, 3.3 grams of meth, a large bundle of jewelers bags and a box for a kitchen scale. The trooper also found a jewelers bag with 1.8 grams of meth in a purse with Olmedo’s driver’s license inside. Olmedo was taken to jail and two more bags of meth totaling 5 grams were found on her. In all, they were found with 1.5 grams of marijuana and 10.1 grams of meth. Each woman denied knowing about the drugs, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
MARIA D. TILLMAN, 33, was bound over to District Court on April 20 when Phillips found probable cause to suspect her of two felony counts of endangering children and misdemeanor counts of fentanyl possession and use of fentanyl. Police and EMS responded to a report that Tillman had given herself a Narcan dose, and when they arrived, paramedics gave her a dose of Narcan. When she gained consciousness, she said she had accidentally used fentanyl. She pointed an officer to the fentanyl, in a green box beneath her bed. The box had a bag of blue fentanyl pill pieces weighing 2.4 grams with packaging. Two of her children were home at the time of the incident, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
GWEN M. TIMM, 21, pleaded not guilty April 10 to escape from official detention. She had waived her preliminary hearing March 31 and was bound over to District Court on the felony count. She’s accused of escaping from the Volunteers of America halfway house. Sheriff’s deputies went to the halfway house March 18 after an employee reported that Timm was scheduled to work from 2-9 a.m. at Flying J but never showed up to work. She was originally charged and sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
THEFT
STEVEN E. DILLON, 48, waived his preliminary hearing March 30 and was bound over to District Court on three felony counts of theft. He’s accused of shoplifting multiple times from Walmart. Police were called March 25 after Walmart employees saw Dillon, a suspect in multiple shoplifting instances, inside the store. A store employee saw him leaving the store with a grocery cart full of items and asked him to stop, at which point he ran from the store. An officer saw him running and told him to stop, which he did. He had 18 items valued at $311.37 that day and $115.47 had been unpackaged and couldn’t be resold. Video evidence showed Dillon had shoplifted from the store six other times. He allegedly stole 42 items valued at $639.03 on Dec. 15; six items ($210.07) on Dec. 25; 11 items ($129.23) on Jan. 8; 16 items ($486.01) on Jan. 21; 10 items ($560.09) on Feb. 16 and 10 items ($220.07) on Feb. 28. Dillon admitted to stealing from the store over the course of about 3.5 months and took a wide variety of items, ranging from food and beverages to movies and car batteries, according to court documents.
ALISSA P. OEDEKOVEN, 28, waived her preliminary hearing April 18 and was bound over to District Court for felony theft. She’s accused of shoplifting 21 times from Walmart. She was cited July 25 for shoplifting four dog shock collars valued at $130.70 and after reviewing store surveillance footage, the other instances were discovered. In all, she’s accused of stealing items totaling $2,066.61 from May 18 to July 18, 2022, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
