JAMIE TERESE LAIR, 50, pleaded guilty March 18 to possessing meth. In a plea agreement, a count of possessing marijuana was dismissed and prosecutors will recommend a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence and three years of supervised probation. The Wyoming Highway patrol stopped to help Lair, who was driving a Dodge Challenger with another woman that had slid off the road Feb. 23 on Highway 50 about 19 miles south of Gillette. They said they were traveling from Salt Lake City to Minneapolis in a rented car that had to be returned two days later. A drug dog indicted drugs were present and a search turned up 3.5 grams of meth, 113.4 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia, according to court documents.
