CHILD ABUSE
KAMIE LYNN HULTBERG, 38, was granted approval to appeal her felony child abuse conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court. She was convicted by a jury in April following a three-day trial and given a suspended five- to seven-year sentence in June. She also was ordered to complete substance abuse treatment, including applying for, and if accepted, completing Adult Treatment Court and four years of supervised probation. District Judge James M. Causey also gave her a suspended $4,000 fine and $1,425 in other fines and fees. On Nov. 14, she was arrested after allegedly hitting her 13-year-old daughter in the head 10 to 15 times. Hultberg had been drinking until 11 p.m. that day when she was driven home. When she arrived, she noticed her kids were not there. She called her oldest daughter, who was with her two younger sisters at her boyfriend’s friend’s house. Hultberg picked up the kids, and on the drive back home, she started arguing with the oldest daughter about being home by 9 p.m., which was her curfew. She grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to hit her. When they got home, Hultberg went into her daughter’s room, grabbed her daughter by the hair and punched her. She hit her daughter 10 to 15 times in the back of the head. Hultberg admitted to officers that she hit her daughter, but later tried to walk back this statement. She was drunk, and after taking a portable breath test, her blood alcohol content was 0.25%, according to court documents.
FRAUD BY CHECK
THOMAS G. BENSON, 36, pleaded no contest July 6 to fraud by check. Causey found him guilty and dismissed a second count of committing fraud by check, per plea negotiators. Prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to three-year sentence and that probation be transferred to Florida. They also recommend Benson pay $2,094 in restitution to a man he’s accused of defrauding. He was accused of writing two separate checks to Just Auto Repair for $1,600 and $494 each in August 2021. A man and a woman reported Oct. 6, 2021 that Benson had written them two checks that each were flagged for insufficient funds. Benson then allegedly stopped answering their phone calls or returning text messages. Police contacted him by phone and Benson told them he was about to enter surgery. He said he would call back after the surgery but police were unable to get back in touch with him. Benson was living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
RANDI JO DULANY, 48, pleaded no contest July 7 to a felony count of endangering children. District Judge Matthew Castano found Dulany guilty and dismissed misdemeanor counts of meth and marijuana possession, per plea negotiations. In a plea deal, the defense and prosecutors jointly recommend a suspended 3.5- to five-year sentence with an imposed 60-day split-sentence to be served in jail. They also recommend she receive three years of supervised probation and that she apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. Gillette police and Sheriff’s deputies were granted a search warrant related to suspected thefts tied to SHAWN NIKKILA, for a Gillette home where they found various drugs and drug paraphernalia. In Dulany and Nikkila’s room, a clear package was found on top of Randi’s purse with 0.5 grams of marijuana and a black case containing two syringes. One syringe had 0.3 grams of liquid meth. Also in the room, a black zipper bag was found containing a scale, numerous jeweler’s bags, a scoop with meth residue and a baggie with crystal meth, as well as one syringe. More syringes were found in the master bathroom. Another jar of marijuana with a pipe was found in the bedroom. DESTANI DULANY, who has a room but comes and goes from the residence, arrived to pick up her child who was being watched by Randi. Randi admitted to smoking marijuana a few weeks ago but said she had not used meth since April. Destani’s 3-year-old child was staying at the residence and had its own room but also had access to other rooms, including where the drugs and syringes were found, according to court documents.
NATASHA LOUISE PARKINSON, 35, pleaded guilty June 29 to a felony count of endangering children. Castano dismissed misdemeanor counts of possession and use of meth. In a plea deal with prosecutors, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to four-year sentence and three years of supervised probation, with the condition that she abide by a Department of Family Services case plan. She’s also recommended for Adult Treatment Court and can argue for a lesser sentence at her sentencing hearing. Police responded to the Campbell County Medical group pediatric clinic March 2 for the report of a patient’s parent, Parkinson, who appeared high. An officer went to her address and TYSON S. WILLIAMS, 37, answered the front door. The officer suspected Williams of being on meth based on his disheveled clothing, body tremors, slurred speech and other indicators. Parkinson came to the door and said her child had a physical at the clinic. When the officer said the clinic had suspected she was on drugs, she said she had not used in a while, then admitted to using a few days before. Eventually she admitted to using meth that morning. Williams said he had not used in a month and that he was about to start a new job out of town. Parkinson took the officer to their room and gave him a bag with about 1 gram of meth and a pipe. Williams admitted to using meth with Parkinson that morning while the kids were asleep. There were three kids in their home, ages 9 to 16, according to court documents.
THEFT
ALANA L. BARRIER, 59, was given a deferred sentence and two years of supervised probation July 19 for felony theft. She already paid back $5,250 in restitution. She was accused of stealing $5,250 from the owner of Long’s Plumbing. Barrier was hired to collect and deposit rent payments from three tenants in the strip mall owned by the owner of Long’s Plumbing. Those payments had been made through May 2022. One of the tenants pays cash and those payments had not been made in seven months, totaling $5,250. When confronted by the owner, she said she had the money to deposit at home. She told police that she had been hiding the money from herself and that she lost it. She eventually admitted to using the money toward her rent, was having her wages garnished for medical expenses and was in over her head, according to court documents.
PAUL J. LOYNING, 48, pleaded guilty July 6 to felony theft. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to four-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and that Loyning pay $3,014.03 in restitution to Walmart. He was accused of shoplifting more than $3,000 from Walmart throughout a number of separate instances from October through December 2022, according to court documents.
DRUGS
JUSTYCE V. ELIASSEN, 19, was given a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation July 19 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and credit for time served for a misdemeanor interference with a peace officer conviction. Castano fined her $1,075 and ordered that she complete level one substance abuse treatment. ISAIAH HALIBURTON, 19, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance July 19. Healy accepted and withheld his plea, per a plea deal that recommends a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation. ZANDER M. LARSON, 19, and Eliassen were arrested after an officer spotted a 2004 Honda pass through the intersection of Sinclair Street and Enzi Drive without stopping at the flashing red light at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The officer tried pulling the car over on the roadway outside of Thunder Basin High School, where the car drove into the campus and parked in the middle of the parking lot. The car smelled of marijuana and recently-sprayed air freshener and the driver, Haliburton, said that another passenger had been smoking weed in the car earlier that night. The officer began searching the vehicle and while frisking the driver, a passenger, Eliassen, ran away on foot with a backpack. The officer told her to stop, caught up to her, pulled her down and handcuffed her. The backpack had 34.2 grams of THC wax, two scales, four individual rubber containers with THX wax and 13 more empty containers. Eliassen had a significant, but unspecified in court documents, amount of cash on her, in mostly $20 and $50 dollar bills, and gave conflicting stories on where the money came from. She claimed all of the contents of the backpack were hers, but another passenger in the car, Larson, claimed that the drugs inside were his. Larson had a city warrant for marijuana use/possession, a third offense, and minor in consumption of alcohol with a $2,100 bond. An iPhone was found in the backpack and it was unclear who it belonged to. When unlocked, the officer saw a photo of Haliburton holding a sheet of wax paper with about three times as much THC wax as was found in the backpack. Haliburton claimed the wallet and cash were his. He was arrested at a later date. The unclaimed iPhone and marijuana wax were logged as evidence and Gillette detectives confirmed a warrant was not obtained for the phone, according to court documents.
JAMES A. HIGGS, 29, pleaded guilty July 6 to meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. Causey dismissed counts of marijuana possession, also a felony for his third or subsequent offense, and use of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and don’t object to transferring probation to Big Horn County. Prosecutors motioned to revoke Higgs’ bond July 26 after he left the Southwest Counseling Service facility in Rock Springs on July 17 against staff recommendation. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest July 27. Officers responded to Walmart Nov. 6 at about 5:15 p.m. for a reported shoplifting in progress. When police arrived, one suspect had fled in a flatbed Ford truck and two more suspects were still inside. The officer contacted Higgs, one of the suspects, who appeared to show signs of meth use. Store employees alleged Higgs had tried “fraud return” in which stolen items are returned to the store for cash. The officer asked Higgs if he had anything stolen in his pants pockets, which Higgs denied. When he emptied his pockets, there was a hypodermic needle in his palm, which he allegedly refused to hand over and was eventually arrested for. A search found a bag with about 0.5 grams of marijuana in his pocket and Higgs then admitted to using meth a few hours earlier. Higgs had prior possession convictions in June 2013 and February 2019 in Big Horn County, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
