AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AARON G. COKLAS, 39, was found guilty June 7 by reason of mental illness or deficiency because of “acute medication-induced delirium.” The stipulated judgement came after a review hearing and consideration of a mental evaluation completed by the Wyoming State Hospital. Police responded to a welfare check about 9 a.m. Jan. 1 where they knocked on an apartment door and heard Coklas answer from inside through the door. “You guys take too long,” he said, according to court documents. “Expected you two minutes earlier.” He refused to let officers inside and was heard talking to his girlfriend in the apartment. Police were called by his girlfriend’s friend, who reported that Coklas was making nonsensical statements and that she was worried for her friend’s safety. Officers opened the door partially and were blocked by the door chain, then Coklas slammed the door shut. The police ordered him to unlatch the chain and went back-and-forth with Coklas before an officer forced the door open with his shoulder. Coklas was inside holding a knife with an eight-inch blade. Officers ordered him to drop the knife, which he did, then wrestled him into handcuffs while telling him to stop resisting. Coklas was sent to the hospital by ambulance. Police interviewed Coklas’ girlfriend, who said that he called her at 7 a.m. and said she had two options. The first option was to pick him up, and “the second option is I am going to kill you,” according to court documents. After she picked Coklas up, he allegedly began accusing her of wanting to kill his bird, being a murderer and stabbing him with needles. She said she didn’t leave because she was afraid Coklas would kill her. He took her phone and would not let her leave the apartment. When police interviewed Coklas at the hospital, he said he would have killed his girlfriend and that he took her phone and called her friend hoping that the friend would call police. He said police intervention was the only way to resolve the situation without him killing her, according to court documents.
RANDALL J. SICH, 22, pleaded guilty May 25 to felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and voyeurism and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery. All three charges were amended down from first-degree sexual assault in a plea deal with prosecutors. The deal recommends an imposed eight- to 10-year sentence for aggravated assault to run concurrent to credit for time served for sexual battery. A four- to five-year sentence would run consecutive to those sentences and be suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation, if the deal is followed. Prosecutors recommend Sich serves his time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was passed out drunk. She found an old iPhone of his with multiple videos taken by Sich while allegedly sexually assaulting her. The video showed the woman unconscious and appeared very drunk and motionless. Two separate videos led to the three felony charges for allegedly forcing oral sex, anal sex and digital penetration, according to court documents.
A jury found RYAN A. DECKER, 46, guilty of one count of aggravated assault and battery against his wife’s boyfriend and acquitted him of another against his wife. District Judge Matthew Castano revoked his bond following the June 13 verdict. Decker allegedly barged through his estranged wife’s door Oct. 19 while she was inside on the couch with her boyfriend. He allegedly began yelling, left the residence and returned with a large knife. He allegedly threatened them while holding the knife then left after his wife repeatedly told him to leave. The boyfriend identified the knife as a Bowie knife with about an eight-inch blade. Decker was allegedly known to carry that because of his membership in a motorcycle club. Decker’s wife said she saw Decker’s truck parked down the street with the lights off at some point after that and believed he was watching her house. Decker allegedly called her place of work after the incident and accused her of making slurs against Native Americans, which she believed was an attempt to get her fired. When contacted, Decker denied the allegations and said he had entered the residence but never pulled a knife or threatened anyone, according to court documents.
FORGERY
NICKOLAS GENE JOHNSON, 33, was given concurrent three- to five-year sentences June 5 for felony counts of forgery and meth possession. Each sentence was suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. Castano gave him credit for 321 days and 99 days served, respectively, and a $275 fine. Johnson must complete high intensity residential substance abuse treatment. Police learned of a potentially falsified document sent to Campbell County Public Health claiming to come from the Campbell County Detention Center nurse. The document said Johnson needed to be taken to an address for isolation and had a signature claiming to be from Dr. Kirtikumar Patel. When contacted, he said he did not sign the document. It also stated that Johnson had SARS, which is uncommon in the U.S. Johnson was contacted in the jail and eventually admitted that while he was out of jail on Feb. 2, he took a mouth swab drug test as part of the 24/7 program. He later got high and knew he would test positive the next day, which is why he tried seeking the isolation order. “I’m a dumb— when I’m high,” he said, according to court documents. He admitted to providing the letter, but said someone else had made it for him, according to court documents.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
FRANCISCO HUITRON, 41, was given an imposed four- to 10-year sentence June 7 for domestic battery, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. Castano gave him credit for 37 days served and a $375 fine. Sheriff’s deputies responded Sept. 7 at about 6 p.m. when a woman reported that her husband, Huitron, pulled her hair and slapped her. She said on the 911 call that if he hit her again, she would stab him in the throat. Huitron denied any physical fighting and said he had been arguing with his wife about her cheating on him. There were three teenagers in the house who said that Huitron called her names and pulled her hair, then kept calling her names and slapped her in the face on the front porch, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
SHAWN R. NIKKILA, 40, pleaded guilty May 16 to felony counts of theft and endangering children. Castano dismissed a felony meth possession count, per plea negotiations. There was no plea agreement on electronic file with District Court this week. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16. Gillette police and Sheriff’s deputies searched his residence looking for stolen property. During the search, they found a MinnKota trolling motor valued at over $3,000 that was reported stolen during a burglary at Wyoming Marine. Other collectibles were stolen at the time as well, primarily stored in Home Depot boxes that were labeled. Ten of the labeled boxes were found at Nikkila’s residence in the shop where the motor and a box of parts were found. The stolen property was not in those boxes and two more boxes were found in the master bedroom of the home. A small trailer was found beside the shop with tire width and tread patterns potentially matching marks found at the scene of the burglary, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ERICK RAYMOND SERRA, 24, entered a conditional plea of guilty May 16 to fentanyl possession, a felony for his third or subsequent possession offense. Castano found Serra guilty and dismissed a misdemeanor count of use of a controlled substance, per plea negotiations. A plea deal was not on electronic file with District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15. Police contacted Serra at about 11:50 p.m. Nov. 5 after he had reportedly overdosed on fentanyl. When officers arrived, Serra began regaining consciousness on the floor near a burnt piece of tin foil and a suspected “tooter” straw was nearby. He told officers the residue was from a “roxy,” a pill with fentanyl. An officer found a blue pill marked “M” on a TV stand. Serra told officers he had smoked the pill from the tin foil before he “nodded out.” The pill was sent to the state crime lab for testing. He had previous misdemeanors possession charges in Campbell County from 2016. Serra allegedly also tried to “factory reset” his phone after being told he was going to jail. He has been on probation for felony larceny since 2019, according to court documents.
THEFT
RACER G. STAHLA, 19, pleaded no contest May 24 to felony theft. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey accepted his plea and withheld judgement, per plea negotiations, and dismissed a count of conspiracy to commit burglary. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence with three years of supervised probation and that Stahla pay $900 in restitution to one man and $580 to another, jointly with DEVON EISCHEID. Prosecutors don’t object to transferring Stahla’s probation to Nebraska, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
NATHAN SASSMAN, 41, was given a suspended two- to four-year sentence May 25 for failure to register. Healy gave Sassman credit for two days served, $1,375 in fines and fees and three years of supervised probation. While attempting to serve him with civil papers Sept. 19, a Sheriff’s deputy learned that Sassman had never lived at his registered address. Sassman later showed up at the Sheriff’s Office to receive his papers and explained his living situation. He was contacted again later and admitted to living in his truck and not at his registered address, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
