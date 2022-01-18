LAUREN WALKER, 36, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to felony destruction of property as part of a plea agreement in which a felony count of aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor count of stalking were dismissed. Prosecutors will recommend a deferred sentenced and three years of supervised probation. She also will pay restitution and will have no contact with the victim. They also will recommend that she complete 40 hours of community service within one year. Walker was accused of following her sister’s boyfriend while he was working on Aug. 20, driving through the parking lot for 20-25 minutes to find him, then later at a gas station and eventually showing up at his hotel that night. She allegedly called her sister to tell her that he had just walked into the hotel “arm in arm” with another woman. He wouldn’t answer the door, and Walker reportedly said she wanted to get “vengeance” for him cheating on her sister. She got into his vehicle and began throwing things out onto the ground. She broke the back window and scratched a word into the trunk of the car as well as along side the vehicle.She also allegedly took a Marlin .60 rifle from the car to make him “even more angry,” according to court documents. She reportedly threw the gun over a nearby fence. The screen on his Chromebook was scratched, and a wax melter and salt lamp were broken. A backpack with silver coins, his grandfather’s ruby ring, a silver pocket watch, a Pearl Harbor K Knife and another backpack with about 600 rounds of 9 mm ammunition also were missing, according to court documents.
