TERENCE JOSEPH PAUL, 36, has been charged in Circuit Court with interference with a peace officer and destruction of property, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of interference, property destruction and domestic battery. He was arrested March 9 after he argued with his wife over text messages he had seen on her phone. During the argument, he repeatedly unplugged her ankle monitoring station device, and at one point ripped it from the wall and tried to take it outside, where she feared he would smash it. He later told police he did it so Probation and Parole would be alerted to the address. She told police he also tried to rip the monitor from her ankle, hit her in the face with a pepper spray canister and pulled her hair. He also is accused of bending her glasses and her phone. When police tried to arrest him, he stomped on one officer’s foot, kicked at officers and yelled at bystanders. He also refused to walk to the patrol car and had to be dragged, then three officers had to pull him into the car, according to court documents. The ankle monitoring device was valued at more than $1,000.
