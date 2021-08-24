TIMOTHY P. GRANZER JR. 32, has been charged in Circuit Court with possession of heroin, his third or more offense, making it a felony. He also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering children and using heroin. He was found unresponsive Aug. 16 in the bathroom of his home on Emerson Avenue. Police had been alerted to the problem after pulling over a 16-year-old boy speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Enzi Drive. He told police he was in a hurry because his 6-year-old cousin couldn’t wake up his father. Police were able to get Granzer to answer them from behind the locked bathroom door, but he wouldn’t come out or open the door. When police and EMS were finally able to get to him, he showed signs of opioid use and because he couldn’t stay alert or coherent, they administered Narcan to counteract the drug. In the bathroom, officers had seen a “drug spoon” and tinfoil with black lines on it that suspected were used to heat heroin or opioid pills before they are injected. A later search turned up about 0.3 grams of black tar heroin. The spoon, a syringe and tinfoil all had residue that tested positive for heroin, according to court documents. Granzer had two convictions for possession on Aug. 6, making the latest one a felony. He also was in the 24/7 program, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.