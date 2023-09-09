VOYEURISM
RANDALL J. SICH, 23, was given an imposed sentence of eight to 10 years in prison for aggravated assault and battery, followed by a suspended four- to five-year sentence with three years of supervised probation for voyeurism at his Aug. 30 sentencing hearing. He received a 365-day jail sentence with full credit for time served for misdemeanor sexual battery. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a $1,000 fine for each of the three counts plus other fines and fees, totaling $3,875 in all. He also gave Sich three years of supervised probation and recommended him for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. Sich got credit for 41 days toward his prison time. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was passed out drunk. She found an old iPhone of his with multiple videos taken by Sich while allegedly sexually assaulting her. The video showed the woman unconscious and appeared very drunk and motionless, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BLAZE D. LOEBS, 33, was given a suspended five- to 10-year sentence Aug. 18 for aggravated assault and battery. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave him a suspended $5,000 fine, credit for 125 days served and $275 in other fines and fees. Loebs was placed on three years of supervised probation. Police responded Jan. 28 to the North Shell gas station after a woman reported being threatened and spat on. A woman said she was out looking for her dog when a man, later identified as Loebs, came out of a trailer and said “b— shut the f— up” then returned to the trailer. The woman and two others drove around looking for the dog and calling out for it. Loebs allegedly approached the car while it was parked and punched the driver’s side window and threatened the woman, saying that he would “stab her in the brains.” He made threats and yelled at the women but was eventually calmed down by a man who had been watching the missing dog. When officers went to the trailer Loebs was in, another man came out and said he had let Loebs stay there recently. Officers saw Loebs inside the trailer and he locked them and the other man out. Officers were given the keys to the trailer and entered and Loebs, who appeared drunk, willingly met with them inside. He turned over a screwdriver with dried blood on it when they asked if he had weapons. The blood appeared to come from Loebs’ bleeding knuckle. He gave conflicting statements to police and denied having the screwdriver or leaving the trailer at certain points of his explanation, according to court documents.
THEFT
BRANDON L. WELLS, 32, was given an imposed two- to three-year sentence Aug. 29 for felony theft, set to run concurrent to a Crook County sentence. Healy gave him credit for 260 days served and $1,475 in fines and fees. Police responded to Energy Station when at 8 a.m. Oct. 20 a man reported that his 2014 Chevy Impala was stolen after he left it parked at a gas pump while he went inside to get a drink. He was in the store for about three minutes and the car was valued at $8,267. Security footage showed a slim man wearing a gray coat, dark pants and shaved head enter the car and drive off. An officer recognized the man on camera as Wells, who he had contacted on an unrelated matter the day before. Wells was on probation for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Wells’ probation officer was notified and a BOLO was sent to the Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol spotted the black Impala at about 8:50 a.m. driving east on Highway 14-16 in Upton. Wells was arrested and jailed, according to court documents.
RACER GLEN STAHLA, 20, was given a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation Aug. 18 for a felony theft charge he pleaded no contest to in May. If he completes probation without issue, the underlying charge will be dismissed. Causey also gave him $425 in fines and fees and ordered that he pay $580 in restitution to a Missouri man and $900 in restitution to a Rozet man, with the restitution split with DEVON EISCHEID.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
MARCIE J. DEEL, 36, was given a suspended four- to five-year sentence Aug. 25 for endangering children, a felony, and credit for time served for misdemeanor meth possession. Healy placed him on three years of supervised probation and handed down $575 in fines and fees. An anonymous report claimed Deel had been using drugs and neglecting children. Officers contacted Deel who said her children were all fine. She admitted to using meth a couple of weeks to a month prior and that there were drugs in the house. In a glasses case in her bathroom drawer was a glass pipe with meth residue and a container with about 0.8 grams of meth. She admitted to smoking meth that morning in the bathroom, according to court documents.
DRUGS
LUYEN Q. VU, 62, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to felony marijuana possession. Causey dismissed a felony count of liquid marijuana possession, per plea negotiations. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence and three years of supervised probation. Vu can argue for less at his sentencing hearing. He was arrested May 9 after a Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over for speeding 87 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 59 near Antler Road. Marijuana shake and screens, used in pipes, were seen in an open compartment of the dashboard and Vu told the deputy the shake was from California and there was no marijuana in his car. When Vu stepped out of the vehicle, the deputy saw a marijuana dispensary container between the driver’s door and seat and Vu admitted to having marijuana and a pipe in the car. A search of the car found almost 122 grams of marijuana divided in five separate containers, another bag weighing about 17.4 grams, four dispensary tubes each with a 1 gram joint, more joints in separate containers, a couple of 100 mg THC beverages and other paraphernalia, according to court documents.
JERICO G. ROBERTS, 42, was given a suspended two- to three-year sentence Aug. 18 for meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. Causey gave him a suspended $2,000 fine, credit for 178 days served and two years of supervised probation. Roberts also received $275 in other fines and fees and was ordered to complete substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.