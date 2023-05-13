POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEAPON
JONATHAN W. MAZEN, 42, was given a deferred sentence April 11 for possession of a deadly weapon, which was amended down from aggravated assault and battery in December. District Judge Matthew Castano gave him two years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay $45 in restitution to his ex-wife. Mazen was accused of pointing a pistol at his ex-wife after she tried driving away during an argument. She said Mazen reached through the car window and tried taking the keys from the ignition. She grabbed a spiked baton with a stun-gun feature to fight back Mazen, who she said eventually pulled the gun on her and said “I will f—ing end you.” She drove off, called law enforcement and noticed her key ring in the ignition had been damaged, dropping the other keys to the car floor. Deputies smelled alcohol and the woman was crying and hysterical when giving her report. Mazen was cooperative with deputies when contacted and denied pointing a gun at her. He said she rubbed the stun gun in his face, leaving a small cut on his nose. Mazen said he had a Taurus Judge pistol, which his ex-wife described, locked in a gun safe and a Taurus 9mm in his closet. The gun and holster in his closet also matched the description and he was arrested, according to court documents.
SEX ABUSE
JAMES E. WALLS II, 26, was given an imposed eight- to 12-year sentence April 25 for third degree sexual abuse of a minor. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III suspended $4,000 of a $5,000 fine, credited him with 244 days served and gave him another $875 in fines and fees. He’s recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp, and must register as a sex offender. He was accused of sexually messaging and touching a minor, according to court documents.
BURGLARY
KEVIN A. REYES, 19, was given imposed five- to 10-year sentences April 26 for felony counts of aggravated burglary and burglary. Castano gave him jail time with full credit for time served on five misdemeanor counts: attempted criminal entry, interference with a peace officer, destruction of property, and two counts of criminal entry. All counts are to run concurrent, with credit for 231 days served. Reyes is recommended to serve time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. Reyes was also fined $1,525 and owes $200 in restitution to a Gillette woman. Reyes was accused of breaking into numerous vehicles and stealing an array of items, including cash and guns. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Sept. 7 for the report of a man in a hoodie, mask and backpack fleeing on a bicycle after trying to break into a car. An officer saw the man, later identified as Reyes, jump a fence into someone’s backyard. Reyes then jumped another fence into another yard. A homeowner gave permission for police to search his shed, where officers found Reyes hiding inside. He had $131 in various bills, Marlboro cigarettes, a marijuana pipe and a purple sex toy with a charger, among other items. He allegedly told officers that he had broken into 15-20 vehicles and stolen various items that night. He said he had a backpack, which he directed officers to, in one of the yards he ran through. Inside the backpack, officers found more items, including brass knuckles and a Sig Sauer .22 pistol, all of which he admitted to stealing that night. Several people reported that their vehicles had been broken into that morning. One woman had video of Reyes allegedly entering her parked truck and trying to enter other locked vehicles. Among other items, a Walther CCWM2 handgun was missing from the center console. The next day, a woman reported to police that her Sig Sauer pistol was missing. She provided the serial number which matched the gun Reyes was found with, according to court documents.
MERLE A. OLDMAN, 19, was given a suspended two- to four-year sentence April 12 for each of five counts of conspiracy to commit burglary. Each count is to run concurrent. Castano placed Oldman on three years of supervised probation, gave him $1,175 in fines and ordered him to pay $425 total to three victims, shared jointly with two co-defendants, AMBROASE E. MAGNAN, 20, and a 17-year-old. Oldman must also complete outpatient substance abuse treatment. Magnan, Oldman and a 17-year-old were arrested July 26 after police received a string of reports on thefts from cars from the same area beginning at 7:30 a.m. Twelve vehicles in the area of Constitution Drive were broken into sometime after 8:30 p.m. the night before, and items ranging from wallets, purses, cash, sunglasses, a social security card and more were taken from the vehicles. While investigating the break-ins, officers learned of one of the victim’s neighbor who saw a suspicious red Dodge Durango speed past his apartment and stop while a person ran on foot behind it at about 1 a.m. The witness saw the person in the Durango honk the horn, and the other person on foot enter the vehicle, then it drove away. The vehicle had apparently been seen and “an ongoing nuisance” in the neighborhood, and one of the victims drove around and spotted the Durango parked on the corner of Constitution Drive. Officers found the Durango parked on the street in the 1500 block of Buckskin Drive and contacted a woman in a nearby apartment, Oldman, who said the Durango belonged to her boyfriend, Magnan. Oldman said Magnan wasn’t home and did not know where he worked. A police dog sniffed the outside of the Durango and alerted officers that there were drugs inside the truck. A search of the Durango found a neck gaiter with multiple North Platte Physical Therapy logos and a lollipop, matching items stolen from the break-ins. Another officer approached the apartment and Magnan answered the door and allowed officers inside. A 17-year-old was also found in the apartment. Magnan told officers they heard someone breaking into his Durango and saw the person run away at about 9:30 p.m. He said that they left the apartment to look for whoever did it and returned at 10 p.m., then went to sleep. Oldman told officers the three of them had been drinking the night before and talked about driving around and breaking into random vehicles. She admitted to being the driver and indicated that Magnan and the 17-year-old had both entered vehicles, according to court documents.
DRUGS
JULIE A. COX, 64, was given an imposed eight- to 10-year sentence April 26 for possession with intent to deliver meth. Castano gave her credit for 133 days and a $875 fine. She was arrested after police responded Sept. 15 to the area of of North Brooks Avenue and Laramie Street for the report of a suspicious gray Jeep Cherokee with handicap plates. Officers spotted the Jeep and contacted the driver, Cox, when she stopped inside of a mobile home park. Cox said she was driving through the neighborhood to pass time and the officers learned she was on probation for possession of a controlled substance. She allowed a search of her vehicle, where the officers reported finding 9.5 grams of meth in five separate small bags and 21 grams of marijuana, also in several clear bags, all inside of her purse. Officers also said they found about 100 new jeweler’s bags commonly used to package meth and a scale with meth residue, according to court
THEFT
DAVID D. HICKEY, 32, was given a deferred sentence and two years of supervised probation March 27 for a felony theft conviction. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave him a $600 fine and ordered that he pay $1,000 in restitution to a Rozet couple he is accused of accepting a $1,000 money order from on July 13 for services that he never provided. The alleged victim said that she went back and forth with Hickey over when he would provide the service. He sent receipts for purchases made at Menards related to the job she hired him for, but the investigation later found those items were returned soon after they were bought. Police were contacted and Hickey denied stealing any money and told officers it was a civil matter. He did not show up for multiple arranged meetings with the alleged victim after police were first contacted and they eventually determined Hickey had no intention of providing the service or returning the money, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
DAVID LEE EYTEN, 38, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence April 11 with a 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail for failure to register. Castano gave him three years of supervised probation and a $450 fine. A deputy did a compliance check on Eyten’s listed address at the Arrowhead Motel and learned that he no longer lived there. Eyten was originally convicted of second- or third-degree sexual assault in Broken Bow Custer County, Nebraska. He was convicted for failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to suspended 18- to 36-month sentence and placed on three years of supervised probation in September 2015, according to court documents.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN
SAMANTHA L. CALDWELL, 29, pleaded guilty April 12 to contempt of court for relapsing and using a controlled substance. Healy gave her 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, to run concurrent with a Platte County felony, and a $200 fine. She was found guilty Dec. 6 of endangering children. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave her a 180-day jail sentence, with 135 days suspended and credit for 45 days served, and a year of unsupervised probation.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
