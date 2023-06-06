SEXUAL ASSAULT
KYLE A. FRESORGER, 32, was given a suspended five- to seven-year sentence May 4 for third-degree sexual assault and an imposed 365-day split-sentence to be served in jail, with credit for 189 days. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a suspended $2,500 fine, another $525 in fines and fees and three years of supervised probation. Fresorger must also complete high intensity residential treatment. Sheriff’s deputies were called at about 4 a.m. Oct. 28 when two women reported that Fresorger wouldn’t leave their home. He was accused of repeatedly touching one woman despite her telling him not to, including digitally penetrating her, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ROBERT FRAGNIERE, 21, pleaded guilty to felony marijuana possession April 13. Healy accepted the guilty plea and withheld judgement, while also dismissing a misdemeanor count of misdemeanor amphetamine pill possession, per plea negotiations. Prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence with three years of supervised probation and won’t object to transferring the probation to North Dakota. Fragniere can argue for unsupervised probation or treatment at his sentencing. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper clocked a black passenger car speeding 84 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 50 about 1 p.m. Dec. 29. When the trooper contacted the driver, Fragniere, he reportedly smelled raw marijuana coming from the car. He asked Fragniere to sit inside his patrol car while entering his information and smelled marijuana again and went to search the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle, the trooper found 8.17 pounds of marijuana in a camouflage backpack and a loaded Glock 19 handgun under the driver’s seat. A mostly empty bottle of Hennessy was also found, as well as two prescription amphetamine bottles prescribed to the name of a woman who was not in the vehicle. One bottle had 19 pills and the other had three. Fragniere said he bought the weed in California and that it was for family and personal use, that the pills belonged to his mother and that the gun was legally bought in North Dakota, according to court documents.
ROBERT L. GRIMALDO, 36, was given an imposed three- to four-year prison sentence for felony marijuana possession and an imposed three- to four-year sentence for felony liquid meth possession to run concurrent. District Judge W. Thomas Sullins charged Grimaldo $5,000 for legal counsel costs, credited him with 141 days served and fined him $525 at the May 22 sentencing hearing. Police arrived at a woman’s home the morning of Dec. 29 for a welfare check and potential drug use. The woman’s son, Robert C. Van Kerrebrook, and his boyfriend, Grimaldo, shared a room in the home for 3-4 weeks and they allowed officers to search their room. Police found a syringe loaded with suspected liquid meth. Van Kerrebrook and Grimaldo said the syringe had epinephrine but it tested positive for liquid meth in a field test. Grimaldo admitted they had smoked meth together outside of the apartment a few days prior but denied bringing any drugs into the apartment. The liquid meth weighed 0.6 grams, according to court documents. The marijuana charge stems from when police responded Aug. 18 to Running W Drive for the report of a man yelling in the parking lot about a stolen truck. Grimaldo was contacted and told officers that he woke up at about 2 a.m. to a loud noise and when he went outside to get a cigarette, found his truck was missing. He also said that someone had entered and rummaged through his residence, stealing from his refrigerator and taking his truck keys. Grimaldo allegedly asked the officer to help search through his apartment and pulled a glass marijuana pipe from a drawer. The officer said he was not concerned with paraphernalia, then Grimaldo led him into his room, where he said, “I’m probably going to get arrested for this,” then opened a tote with about 2 pounds of raw marijuana. He told the officer that there had been almost 5 pounds of marijuana and that the unknown person must have stolen the other 3 pounds. The officer searched his residence and did not find any scales. Grimaldo admitted to growing the marijuana in Colorado as a hobby and bringing it to Gillette for his boyfriend to have, according to court documents.
MELISSA A. CROKIN, 37, was charged April 20 in Circuit Court with felony counts of liquid meth and amphetamine pill possession and misdemeanor crystal meth possession. She was arrested at about 4:45 a.m. April 20 after someone reported a suspicious white SUV driving around slowly on Oedekoeven Road with no license plates. When the caller drove down to the road, the SUC turned back toward Highway 14-16, stopped at Recluse Road and shut off its lights. A Sheriff’s deputy drove north and called the person who spotted the vehicle, saying to keep watching the vehicle. The caller said the vehicle would turn down random roads and shut off its lights. The deputy found the SUV, pulled it over and found Crokin behind the wheel with a passenger. The deputy described Crokin as anxious and unable to sit still. There were a number of bags in the vehicle and power tools laying in the cab. She said she was trying to fix her door. Crokin allowed deputies to search the SUV and found a krong, used to smoke meth, in the center console. A glasses case beside the krong had 0.45 grams of meth. About 17.26 grams of blue pills, identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, were found too. The liquid in the krong was measured as 51.5 milliliters, according to court documents.
NATALIE C. MATHEW, 44, was charged April 20 in Circuit Court with felony liquid meth possession. She was pulled over at about 11:30 a.m. April 19 after a Sheriff’s deputy saw a blue Ford Expedition she was driving had the registration for a gray Expedition. While the deputy had Mathew in his patrol car, another deputy arrived with a drug dog which indicated that drugs were in the Expedition. They searched the car and found a small kitchen scale with meth residue and multiple clear baggies. Two more scales were found in a black and pink checkered bag. A krong with about 35 milliliters of suspected liquid meth was also found, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
