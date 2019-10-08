DRUGS

LOGAN D. WORNKEY, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to possession of marijuana and delivery of marijuana. In a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend two- to five-year prison sentences, suspended in favor of Adult Treatment Court, and three years of supervised probation. He’ll also plead guilty for driving while under the influence and they’ll recommend credit for time served. Police were looking for two runaway girls May 12 when they went to the house Wornkey was staying in. They didn’t find the girls, but they saw drug paraphernalia, which led to them getting a search warrant. They found 6.49 pounds of marijuana throughout the home, and scales and a ledger notebook in Wornkey’s room that detailed financial transactions of sales and buys. Wornkey told police he traveled to Colorado about once a month to buy pot to bring back to Wyoming, including on May 9, according to court documents.

