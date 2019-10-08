Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
LOGAN D. WORNKEY, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to possession of marijuana and delivery of marijuana. In a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend two- to five-year prison sentences, suspended in favor of Adult Treatment Court, and three years of supervised probation. He’ll also plead guilty for driving while under the influence and they’ll recommend credit for time served. Police were looking for two runaway girls May 12 when they went to the house Wornkey was staying in. They didn’t find the girls, but they saw drug paraphernalia, which led to them getting a search warrant. They found 6.49 pounds of marijuana throughout the home, and scales and a ledger notebook in Wornkey’s room that detailed financial transactions of sales and buys. Wornkey told police he traveled to Colorado about once a month to buy pot to bring back to Wyoming, including on May 9, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.