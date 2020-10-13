ASIA HOPP, 29, and TRAVIS J. BROWNING, 31, have been charged with drug offenses after drugs allegedly were found Sept. 18 in a hotel room they shared. Hopp has been charged with two counts of possession involving meth and marijuana. Browning has been charged with possessing meth. All are felonies because they both had at least two previous convictions for possession. Police were called to the National 9 Inn because a man was in a room who wasn’t supposed to be there since it was registered to Hopp. She left the room to put a backpack in her car before returning to the room, where checkout wasn’t for another hour. Police then had a drug dog conduct a free air sniff of the car and the dog indicated drugs were present. A search turned up trace amounts of meth in a center console and marijuana in the trunk, but none in the backpack even though the dog indicated drugs were there. The officer suspected that the odor of drugs were transferred through touch and suspected they were in the hotel room. A search warrant was obtained for the room, where they found Browning coming out of the bathroom. Police found water all over the floor of the bathroom, a baggie on the ground and something in the toilet bowl. With help from hotel maintenance, the toilet was searched and multiple jeweler-sized baggies were located along with a 100 gram weight for the digital scale and a syringe. In the room, they also found a fake spray can with a hidden compartment at the bottom with two baggies of meth inside. Drug paraphernalia also was found, according to court documents. Both Hopp and Browning waived their preliminary hearings in Circuit Court and were bound over to District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.