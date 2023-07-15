DEADLY WEAPON
CHRISTEN H. BEST, 19, was given a deferred sentence and two years of supervised probation June 14 for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey ordered that Best complete an early-intervention substance abuse treatment program and that he have no contact with the four victims. Best was also fined $325. On Aug. 26, Gillette police officers responded to East 12th Street and Highway 59 where a 48-year-old woman reported that she was cut off by a silver Honda with a Georgia license plate while she was traveling in a Chevrolet north on Highway 59 near the Common Cents gas station. The driver of the Honda, later identified as Best, cut from the outside lane into the middle lane. When the 41-year-old man driving the Chevrolet full of people switched into the outside lane in response, Best allegedly slowed his car down, rolled down his window and began yelling at the people inside. The four passengers in the car began rolling the windows up to avoid a conflict and while doing so, Best allegedly raised a military-style rifle with his right arm across his body, pointing it toward the 48-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son in the backseat. There was another passenger in the Honda, but the witnesses could not identify what he looked like. Best then put the gun down and drove away east onto 12th Street. The other woman in the car, 48, was in the front passenger seat and described the gun as a military-style gun colored tan, green and brown. The man driving the car said he was focused on driving and had to change lanes to avoid a crash when Best cut him off and did not see the gun, according to the affidavit. The Honda was found parked at an apartment complex in the area of Butler-Spaeth Road and 12th Street. People outside the building directed officers to an apartment where three men were found, including Best. Best told officers he knew why they were there, referencing an incident in the area of Highway 59 and Interstate 90, then unprompted, he denied pulling a gun, according to court documents. He told officers that he cut off the blue Chevrolet and claimed he was in fear for his life when he was then driving side by side with the car and saw someone in the back seat “reaching.” He told officers “if he had a gun he would have grabbed it,” according to court documents, and admitted to having two AR-15-style rifles in his car but in the back seat at the time of the incident. One man in the apartment said he was waiting for Best and the other man to arrive and when they did, Best brought an AR-15-style rifle into the apartment, shortly before police arrived. The passenger in the Honda first said he didn’t see anything involving a gun, then admitted that there was an AR-15-style rifle tucked between the driver’s seat and center console, with the barrel pointed toward the front of the car. He said he thought Best put his hand on the gun somewhere near the trigger guard and that the gun may have had a round chambered, according to court documents. Officers were allowed to search the apartment and found the AR-15-style rifle, which was a brown “earth” tone color. It had a loaded magazine and the top bullet had small dents and scrapes, indicating it had been chambered. The passenger told police he believed Best took a round out of the rifle as they entered the apartment, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GAVIN E. DURFEE, 23, waived his preliminary hearing July 7 and was bound over to District Court for aggravated assault and battery for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who had messaged Durfee’s wife wanting to have sex with her. Durfee and the other man had been at a party the night of May 13 into the early morning of May 14 and Durfee left the party after getting upset at another guest and throwing a bottle of alcohol. After Durfee left the party, the man started messaging Durfee’s wife saying that he wanted to have sex with her. At home, Durfee waited for his wife to go to sleep then drove to the man’s residence and confronted him on the front porch. Durfee told police he used an airsoft gun and “just wanted to scare him.” The man and a witness who was there said Durfee approached the porch while yelling at the man to never talk to his wife again. Durfee then allegedly pulled a black gun from behind his back and pointed it at the man. Durfee returned the gun to his waistband and the two men wrestled before Durfee eventually took off. The man and witness described a black “Glock style” gun that did not match the silver airsoft gun Durfee had shown officers. Durfee later told police he owned a black 9mm pistol that was in his gun safe, which police seized as evidence, according to court documents.
FORGERY
AUSTIN MCCLAIN, 25, pleaded guilty May 16 to fraud by check, a felony, and had three more fraud by check counts dismissed: two felonies and one misdemeanor. There was no plea agreement on electronic file with the courthouse as of this week. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15. McClain allegedly wrote an $18,000 check to the Gillette Auto Group in April 2019 for a 2009 Dodge pickup, but the account didn’t have that much money in it. When contacted by police, he said he would correct the situation by noon the next day. He did not, but through a text conversation he said the truck was stripped and “chopped” to sell for parts. “I can’t believe I’m literally in the same town as you fools and I have not been found.” The pickup was recovered May 8 by the La Junta, Colorado, police department and was unoccupied. Initial reports indicate the vehicle contained heroin and was part of an investigation that is ongoing in Colorado. McClain was on probation for burglary in Platte County, according to court documents. On May 14, 2019, the owner of Trends Furniture reported receiving two insufficient checks from McClain that April. The checks were for $2,567.09 and $535.42 and accepted by two separate employees, who each identified McClain as the person who gave them the check when shown a photo lineup. Also in April 2019, another Gillette business reported that McClain had written a check for $2,173.40 that bounced for insufficient funds, according to court documents.
DRUGS
CORY J. HAVNER, 51, was given an imposed five- to eight-year sentence June 14 for delivery of meth, a felony. Causey gave him credit for 215 days served, a $475 fine and recommended him for the intensive treatment unit. Dispatch notified the driver had a suspended license and the investigator pulled him over. The man was found with meth and admitted to going to Havner’s residence to buy an “eight ball,” or 3.5 grams, of meth for $150. A search warrant for Havner’s residence was obtained and deputies found a misdemeanor amount of meth (0.85 grams with packaging), multiple plastic bags with and without meth residue and multiple scales with meth residue, according to the affidavit. Havner had prior convictions for misdemeanor drug possession on March 12, 2008 and Oct. 13, 2010. He was convicted of selling, dispensing and distributing a controlled substance on Oct. 30, 2010.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
