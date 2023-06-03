STRANGULATION
AARON K. BALDWIN, 33, pleaded guilty May 10 to strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and destruction of property. District Judge Matthew Castano approved a motion May 12 to dismiss a remaining count of aggravated assault and battery, per plea negotiations. Prosecutors withdrew their request to revoke Baldwin’s bond, continuing it to his Aug. 1 sentencing. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of the Senior Center in Wright on Nov. 30 for the report of a man, later identified as Baldwin, passed out near a pole on Reno Drive. The man was allegedly acting strange and ran away when confronted by other people, before deputies arrived, but left his wallet behind. Baldwin was contacted at his residence and denied the wallet was his or that he was Aaron Baldwin. He then shut the door and yelled about not wanting to go to prison. He got more upset and then punched his hand through a glass window near which deputies were standing outside of. Baldwin allegedly threatened to kill the deputies after punching his hand through the window. He eventually came outside and was arrested. Once handcuffed, he tried freeing his hands and ripped out the cord to the camera, valued at more than $1,000, in a deputy patrol car on the way to the jail. A few days prior, Baldwin’s wife, who was pregnant, had reported that he grabbed her by the neck during an argument, according to court documents.
DRUGS
NOHEL G. MACIEL, 34, was charged April 17 in Circuit Court with felony meth possession, for his third or subsequent possession offense. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hoy’s Trailer Court after a teenager in Buffalo reported that his mom sent him text messages that she was in a meth house and needed help. She didn’t know where she was, but knew the trailer was No. 5. Buffalo police pinged the woman’s phone at the trailer court and deputies saw her white 2007 Dodge Durango parked outside lot 5. There were three people around the truck: the woman and two men, one of whom appeared to be grabbing the woman. Deputies handcuffed the men and found a meth pipe with residue in one of their pockets. The woman said she had driven the men from Buffalo to the trailer court in Gillette and believed someone had “slipped” her some type of drug when she got there. Maciel was inside the residence with another woman and said there were no drugs in the trailer. He said deputies could search the residence, and they went and got a search warrant signed before searching. Maciel and the woman he was with were arrested on outstanding warrants. Two krongs were found inside, along with multiple scales with meth residue and a bag with about 1 gram of meth. Maciel had three prior possession convictions from 2008 and 2009 in Converse County, according to court documents.
STACEY L. DANIELS, 55, waived his preliminary hearings April 26 and 27 and was bound over to District Court for possession of oxycodone, a felony for his third or subsequent offense, and delivery of oxycodone. A Sheriff’s sergeant saw Daniels driving a Lincoln pickup truck, recognized him from prior run-ins and contacted a probation and parole agent after request for Daniels was put out. The agent searched the truck and home he drove to and found 19 oxycodone pills in a medication bottle with Daniels’ name on it, but for an unrelated prescription. He said the pills belonged to a friend who he was going to return them to that night. Daniels has two prior possession convictions from February 2006, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JULIAN F. CARBAJAL, 57, waived his preliminary hearing May 4 and was bound over to District Court for felony driving while under the influence, his fourth offense within 10 years. He pleaded not guilty at his May 15 arraignment. He was pulled over at about 1:30 p.m. April 24 after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper saw him turn left onto South Garner Lake Road into the right lane, instead of the left lane, and narrowly missed the trooper’s patrol car. Carbajal allegedly showed signs of drunkenness and said he had just left home to go to the store. The 1996 Buick did not have an ignition interlock device as required due to his past DUIs. Prior to being pulled over, someone called him in as a suspected drunken driver. He denied drinking alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.28%. He had three prior DUI convictions, all in Campbell County: two in 2015 and one in 2017, according to court documents.
SEAN M. LEVEQUE, 35, was charged April 25 in Circuit Court with felony driving while under the influence of alcohol, his fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years. He was arrested on Highway 14-16 near the entrance to Eagle Butte Mine. Mine workers called in a car crash outside the mine and Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a white passenger car running off the road in a ditch. Leveque was driving the car and when asked what happened, he replied, “Just a good ol’ American time.” He allegedly was uncooperative with deputies, mumbling incoherently and making politically-charged comments, including “F— Joe Biden!” multiple times. Leveque was unsteady when he stepped out of the car and was arrested due to his erratic behavior, without performing field sobriety tests. Deputies got a search warrant for a blood draw. Leveque has past DUI convictions from Meade County, South Dakota in 2016 and Lawrence County, South Dakota in October 2020 and January 2021, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
ROBERT W. MARQUESS, 59, was charged April 21 in Circuit Court with failure to register, a felony. A Circuit Court magistrate found probable cause May 2 to suspect Marquess of the alleged crime and he pleaded not guilty at his May 3 arraignment in District Court. A Sheriff’s sergeant made a compliance check on Marquess in February and learned he no longer lived at the address listed on his sex offender registry. A car belonging to a known associate was found nearby and a Sheriff’s deputy contacted Marquess there, who said he had changed his address. The registry was updated in December with his prior address and had not been changed when the affidavit of probable cause was signed in March, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.