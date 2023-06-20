POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEAPON
JASON C. WOODS, 42, was given a deferred sentence May 22 for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave him two years of supervised probation and a $325 fine. Woods was accused of pulling a gun on a man and putting the barrel in that man’s mouth, chipping his tooth. Woods allegedly entered his daughter’s room when he suspected a man was in there. Woods found a 19-year-old man in the closet and shoved an olive green-and-black 9mm pistol into the man’s mouth then escorted him out of the house through the front door, keeping the gun in his mouth. He then allegedly pointed the gun at his daughter and said “you’re lucky I’m not mad enough to shoot you” then lowered the gun and sent her to her room. While talking with police, Woods corrected the officer’s summary of events and said he didn’t point the gun at them, but “At him. I stuck it in his mouth, literally.” He said he didn’t remember pointing the gun at his daughter. Woods said he had learned of men sneaking into the home and said that he then kept the gun unloaded in order to scare off whomever was entering the house. When interviewed, the 19-year-old told police it was “understandable. I would have reacted the same way.” The officer got a photo of the man’s chipped tooth, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ELUDING
KEVIN M. LONG, 37, pleaded guilty May 15 to aggravated eluding and meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent conviction. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence for each conviction, to run concurrent, and three years of supervised probation. Misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence and use of a controlled substance were dismissed. Police were called Jan. 12, 2022 about a truck involved in a destruction of property that then left and was squealing its tires. An officer found a black F-150 with Park County plates doing a burn out in the middle of 4J Road about 5:15 p.m. It continued south on 4J to 11th Street, where it continued to power brake and squeal the tires in the road as it turned south on Dalbey Avenue and then east on 12th Street. Near 12th and South Ross Avenue, the driver almost struck a pedestrian in the roadway before rear-ending a vehicle near the intersection of Wagonhammer Lane and Hogeye Drive and stopped. The driver got out, identified himself as a kidnapping victim, got on his knees with his hands behind his head and then laid prone on the ground with his hands behind his back. He said he worked for the police department bar as a designated driver, that the department was being investigated by the FBI, asked the officers if they knew their rights, and that there was a federal agent inside his home on Wagonhammer. Police suspected meth use, and after a drug dog indicated drugs were in his vehicle, they found a jeweler’s baggie with a small amount of meth. There also was a warrant out of Park County for failure to pay on a possession charge. He had five previous convictions for possession, making the latest charge a felony. He also had a previous eluding charge in Laramie County, elevating the latest one to a felony, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ABIGAIL M. RUNNING SHIELD, 18, pleaded guilty May 17 to aggravated burglary, burglary and misdemeanor meth possession. District Judge Matthew Castano dismissed a second count of burglary, per plea negotiations. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend imposed five- to seven-year sentences set to run concurrent for the aggravated burglary and burglary convictions. A sentence of credit for time served is recommended for the misdemeanor. Running Shield will be recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. She also agrees to pay reasonable restitution. At about 10 a.m. Feb. 14, a man reported that a gun was stolen from his wife’s unlocked 2018 Toyota Highlander while parked in their driveway. He went to get the 9mm Glock 43X from the center console and saw it was missing. He returned later and found a meth pipe near where the car had been parked before and when he reviewed surveillance video of their home, he saw a man and a woman in his driveway at about 1:30 a.m. that morning. The video shows the woman enter the SUV then leave. There was $800 in an envelope beneath the gun that was not taken. The gun with all attachments was valued at $992. Other car break-ins had been reported in the same Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. A woman showed deputies video of a similar looking man and woman entering cars in the neighborhood. Another person was able to identify Running Shield as having left her nearby residence with a man and returned with items she hadn’t left with. More neighbors and reported victims had videos and other evidence that began suggesting Running Shield was involved in the break-ins. Investigators got a search warrant for Running Shield’s home and found a red duffel bag reported stolen from a man’s pickup truck, containing various vehicle registrations for different owners and miscellaneous items. A 9mm bullet was found in her home, matching the kind used in the stolen Glock, and a magazine and holster that were with that gun were found too. A bag with 0.5 grams of meth was also found, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JENNIFER C. JACOBS, 36, pleaded guilty May 10 to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol, her fourth or subsequent offense. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence concurrent with Sheridan County cases and three years of supervised probation. She also must apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Felony Treatment Court. Police responded to a “report every drunk driver immediately” call regarding a red Dodge Ram leaving Home Depot at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 9. A woman reported that Jacobs had been drinking throughout the day and denied the woman’s offer to order her a ride home. The pickup was spotted near Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and pulled over. Jacobs allegedly showed signs of drunkenness and was crying when officers approached the truck. An open Bud Light can was inside the cab within reach of the driver’s seat. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of 0.085%. Jacobs has been convicted of DUI three times in Sheridan County between 2020 and 2021, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DESTANI S. DULANY, 29, was given a deferred sentence in favor of three years of supervised probation May 24 for endangering children. Causey gave her a $575 fine and ordered her to complete residential substance abuse treatment. Dulany must apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. Gillette police and Sheriff’s deputies were granted a search warrant related to suspected thefts tied to SHAWN NIKKILA, for a Gillette residence where they found various drugs and drug paraphernalia. In RANDI DULANY and Nikkila’s room, a clear package was found on top of Randi’s purse with 0.5 grams of marijuana and a black case containing two syringes. One syringe had 0.3 grams of liquid meth. Also in the room, a black zipper bag was found containing a scale, numerous jeweler’s bags, a scoop with meth residue and a baggie with crystal meth, as well as one syringe. More syringes were found in the master bathroom. Another jar of marijuana with a pipe was found in the bedroom. Destani, who has a room but comes and goes from the residence, arrived to pick up her child who was being watched by Randi. Randi admitted to smoking marijuana a few weeks ago but said she had not used meth since April. Destani’s 3-year-old child was staying at the residence and had its own room but also had access to other rooms, including where the drugs and syringes were found, according to court documents.
DRUGS
NICHOLAS D. BROWN, 37, was given a suspended 2.5- to 3.5-year sentence June 5 for fentanyl possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. Castano gave credit for 60 days served, two years of supervised probation and a $1,175 fine. Brown must complete intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment. A bench warrant was signed for his arrest April 19 due to a violation of the terms of the 24/7 program he was in while out on bond. A Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Brown who was driving 34 mph in a 30 mph zone at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26. The deputy recognized the black 2008 Chevy Tahoe as belonging to Brown, who did not pull over once the deputy activated his lights and continued to drive through multiple streets, stopping at stop signs and using his turn signals correctly. Brown came to a stop on Kluver Road and was arrested. The deputy saw a blue pill marked “M30” inside the SUV which he recognized as a suspected fentanyl pill. It weighed 1.18 grams. Brown had previous possession convictions in June 2007 and August 2013 and is on probation for a June 2021 possession conviction, according to court documents.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III reimposed and suspended a four- to six-year sentence May 30 for HOLLI L. INGALLS, 48, for probation revocation. Her probation was revoked May 3. Healy set the sentence to run concurrent with a Sheridan County case and gave her credit for 190 days served. The probation begins once Ingalls is released from her Sheridan County sentence.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
JASON R. HARRIS, 43, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence May 11 for probation revocation on an original charge of delivery of meth, set to run consecutive to a suspended two- to four-year sentence for failure to register. Castano gave him credit for 277 days served, three years of supervised probation and a $875 fine. Harris must complete dual diagnostic high intensity residential substance abuse treatment. He was charged with failure to register after using a Facebook dating app out of compliance with his sex offender registration. He registered with Campbell County in April 2018 and started on the app in November 2018. The meth charge stems from when Harris was accused of selling meth to a woman who was staying at a hotel, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
