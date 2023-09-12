DRUNKEN DRIVING
STEVEN LEE CONZELMAN, 32, was found guilty Aug. 31 of DUI. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
ERIC CRAIG, 41, was found guilty Aug. 31 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
TYLER JONES, 32, was found guilty Aug. 28 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
ARIC HOOKER, 22, was given a deferred sentence and two years of unsupervised probation for DUI, meaning if he completes probation without issues then he can have his charge dismissed. Bartlett fined him $270.
CHAD OLESEN, 51, was found guilty Aug. 28 of DUI. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,020 fine.
AMANDA BARTON, 37, was found guilty Aug. 24 of DUI and marijuana possession. Phillips gave her suspended 90-day sentences and a year of unsupervised probation, to run concurrent, along with a $970 fine.
CHRISTOPHER DAVID BLANKENSHIP, 46, was found guilty Aug. 17 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 161 days suspended and credit for 19 days served. Blankenship also got two years of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
DAVID FLORES HOLGUIN, 20, was found guilty Aug. 14 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $400 fine.
PAUL DANIEL BROWN, 34, was found guilty Aug. 10 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
JESSICA NEAL, 35, was found guilty Aug. 10 of driving while under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
WENDY L. HAMBY, 56, was found guilty Aug. 9 of DUI. Bartlett gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
DALE RAINIER, 55, was found guilty Aug. 9 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, a year of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
KRISTI JO SHERMAN, 37, was found guilty Aug. 7 of DUI. Phillips gave her 180 days in jail, with 166 days suspended, credit for three and 21 days left to serve. She also got three years of unsupervised probation, a $870 fine and owes $500 in restitution.
ANDREW J. DEMMA, 27, was found guilty May 5 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years, and driving under suspension. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with nine days left to serve and the rest suspended, three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,470 fine.
DRUGS
JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ, 28, was found guilty Aug. 31 of marijuana possession, possession of a liquid controlled substance and driving under suspension. Phillips gave him seven days in jail, with credit for two served and the remaining five suspended, and a $1,070 fine.
NICHOLAS GONDORAS, 53, was found guilty Aug. 31 of possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him a $570 fine.
NATHAN SURRELL, 37, was found guilty Aug. 28 of meth possession, unlawful contact and interference with a peace officer. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 100 days suspended and credit for 13, leaving 67 days to serve. He also was given a year of unsupervised probation and a $710 fine.
LESLIE LYNN HEALY, 51, was found guilty Aug. 29 of meth possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, with credit for nine days, a year of unsupervised probation and a $120 fine.
DAVID A. WALTER, 59, was found guilty Aug. 29 of two counts of use of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him 30 days in jail with credit for 20 days served.
BRAYDAN BROWN, 26, was found guilty Aug. 24 of meth and fentanyl possession. Bartlett gave him two 180-day sentences, concurrent, each with 119 days suspended and credit for 61 days. He also got a year of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
MICHAEL DUNCAN, 33, was found guilty Aug. 24 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JUSTINE L. MEALEY, 30, was found guilty Aug. 21 of cocaine possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
KAYCEE L. WISE, 31, was found guilty Aug. 10 of marijuana possession. Phillips gave her a $520 fine.
MOONEEN GREGORY, 54, was found guilty Aug. 7 of meth possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
INTERFERENCE
LEAH FLORE-GONZALEZ, 43, was found guilty Aug. 24 of interference with a peace officer and DUI, her second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 171 days suspended, credit for one and eight left to serve, a year of unsupervised probation and a $420 fine.
JUSTON D. JACKETT, 38, was found guilty Aug. 4 of interference. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
JONAH PIER, 39, was found guilty June 21 of DUI, his third offense, interference and three separate driving under suspension counts. Phillips gave him sentences topping out at 180 days in jail with 140 days suspended and credit for 40 served. Pier also got three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,470 fine.
UNAUTHORIZED USE
SEAN M. DOWNING, 23, was found guilty Aug. 17 of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bartlett gave him 365 days in jail, with 355 days suspended and credit for nine served. Downing also got a year of unsupervised probation, a $170 fine and owes $500 in restitution.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
AMY L. SWEENEY, 41, was found guilty Aug. 25 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
CHRIS A. TOLL, 53, was found guilty Aug. 21 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
MATTHEW A. SCHLAU, 38, was found guilty Aug. 10 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
NEVETS R. BRONSON, 41, was found guilty Aug. 9 of unlawful contact. Bartlett gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
DAWNICA A. CONNER, 43, was found guilty Aug. 8 of unlawful contact and meth possession. Phillips gave her suspended 60- and 180-day sentences, with credit for 13 days served. She also got a year of unsupervised probation.
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION
JASON PITTER, 22, was found guilty Aug. 25 of destruction of property. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine. Pitter also owes $663.36 in restitution.
SUSPENDED LICENSE
KACY A. FORGUSON, 36, was found guilty Aug. 28 of driving under suspension and driving without insurance, his second or subsequent offense. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 173 suspended, credit for one and six days left to serve. He also got a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JEREMY A. ZIEGLER, 41, was found guilty Aug. 24 of driving while under suspension, his second or subsequent offense. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 135 days suspended and credit for the remaining 45, and six months of unsupervised probation.
LENAE GREENWALD, 41, was found guilty Aug. 22 of fleeing or attempting to elude officers and driving under suspension. Bartlett gave her 30 days in jail, with credit for two days served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
GABRIEL GARCIA, 38, was found guilty Aug. 10 of driving under suspension, his second or subsequent offense. Phillips gave him 30 days in jail, with 23 suspended and seven left to serve, three months of unsupervised probation and a $450 fine.
MICHAEL P. NIEHOFF, 47, was found guilty June 21 of driving under suspension and driving without an ignition interlock device. Phillips gave him seven days in jail, with credit for two days served, and a $650 fine.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
BAILEY SMITH, 24, was found guilty Aug. 23 of criminal entry. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $70 fine.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
