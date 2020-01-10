JOSEPH LAPE, 52, was given a suspended three- to four-year prison sentence Dec. 19 for possession of meth. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke fined him $1,160, placed him on four years of supervised probation and ordered him to complete high-intensity substance abuse treatment and to apply to the Volunteers of America community corrections program. On a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, Rumpke sentenced Lape to 72 days in jail (all served) and fined him $200. Police responded to the Walmart parking lot March 21, where a vehicle was running and Lape was slumped over in the driver’s seat. When officers were able to wake him, he seemed dazed and under the influence. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. “I hope you’re not going to charge me for possession of meth,” he told police as they started to handcuff him, and then admitted he “probably” had some on him. About a gram of meth was found in the bottom of a prescription bottle of ibuprofen and in a container in his pocket, along with paraphernalia, according to court documents. He has prior convictions for possession in 2001 and 1996, making the latest one a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.