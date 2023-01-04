RONALD F. ARTH, 52, was bound over to District Court when Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause Dec. 1 to suspect him of conspiracy to commit theft. Arth pleaded not guilty Dec. 7. ROSA MAE MOSBY, 34, waived her preliminary hearing Dec. 6 and was bound over to District Court for conspiracy to commit theft and falsification of a vehicle title. She is accused of co-signing the title for a stolen motorcycle. WILLIAM HAMILTON told a Sheriff’s deputy July 29 that while he was arrested in relation to an incident with Gillette police July 19 at the National 9, where he was living, his motorcycle left there had gone missing. The 2002 Harley Davidson Dynawide Glide, valued at $6,000, had two backpacks mounted to its back. The bags had various items, including the motorcycle title and a $150 cellphone. The motorcycle was registered to Curtis Tacito and Rosa Mosby on July 21. The deputy found the motorcycle Sept. 22 outside of Tacito’s residence and it was impounded while he claimed to have bought it from Hamilton. He changed his story on who sold him the motorcycle multiple times. He said he bought it for $3,500 from a man named Rick, later identified as Arth. Tacito told deputies he was desperate to get a new motorcycle because he had crashed the last one and would be kicked out of his motorcycle club. He said he had Mosby sign the title so it wouldn’t be taken from him by the IRS. Arth said he was asked by Mosby to pick the motorcycle up from the National 9 parking lot because it could not be started without a key and she did not want it stolen, according to court documents.
