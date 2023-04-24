INTOXICATION
NORTHEAST WYOMING REGIONAL AIRPORT: A 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after airport staff reported her as very drunk Saturday afternoon. When deputies arrived, she was sitting in chairs on the north end of the airport terminal. Airport staff did not want her there and would not let her fly due to her level of intoxication, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. She did not have a ticket, only a reservation. She believed she was flying to Alaska but did not know if her ticket had been purchased. She had been brought to the airport by a cab. EMS responded to the airport and took her to the hospital. No tickets were issued.
900 BLOCK EAST THIRD STREET: A 56-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication after she called 911 10 times is less than an hour Friday night. The woman was asking for police presence at the home and wasn’t making sense. When officers arrived, the woman was unsteady on her feet, smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking. EMS tried to evaluate her but she became very angry and rude. Police Cpl. Dan Stroup said she continued to try and call 911 while officers were already there.
SONIC: Officers arrested a 39-year-old man who passed out at the restaurant and was “acting funny” late Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found him passed out at one of the tables where he’d also puked. He was evaluated by EMS and found too drunk to take care of himself, Stroup said. He was arrested for intoxication and taken to jail.
FRAUD
CHRIS LANE: A 41-year-old woman lost $180 through a scam on Facebook Sunday afternoon. She saw a Facebook post selling a king-sized bed frame. The woman sent the seller a $180 deposit through Venmo. The post included an address on Stonecrest Drive. When the woman drove to the address, the homeowner had no idea what she was talking about, and there was no bed for sale, Reynolds said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MORTON STREET: A 71-year-old man was arrested after pushing his 37-year-old wife out of bed Sunday night. The woman called deputies to report that her husband had hurt her. Deputies arrived and learned that the two were in bed and discussing what vehicle to use to go to the doctor the next day. The man became upset about this, and they started to argue. He pushed her out of bed, hurting her right knee and left hand, Reynolds said. The man was arrested for unlawful contact.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
CONSTITUTION DRIVE: The investigation continues into a man who showed up in a 44-year-old woman’s home unannounced early Sunday morning. The woman said her apartment was locked when a man came through the back door between midnight and 2 a.m. She described the man as in his early 20s with dark curly hair, Stroup said. The man told the woman that an unknown woman had told him to come to the apartment and left after the 44-year-old confronted him. Stroup said no nearby neighbors were expecting guests and they don’t know how the man broke into the locked apartment.
400 BLOCK SUNDANCE CIRCLE: A 39-year-old woman called deputies after finding a knife at Tatanka Park in Wright Saturday evening. Deputies arrived and learned that a 7-year-old girl had brought a worn steak knife to the park. They spoke to the girl’s father, 37, who said the girl found the knife outside the house and brought it to the park while playing with her friends. The father will be speaking with his daughter about the hazards of playing with a knife, Reynolds said.
HIGHWAY 59: Wright EMS staff reported seeing a Ford pickup swerving as they were driving south on Highway 59 at mile marker 83 early Saturday morning. Deputies found the truck and stopped it for going 77 mph in a 70 mph zone. They spoke with the driver, a 37-year-old man, who said the ambulance’s headlights were shining in his eyes and he was trying to keep the lights out of his vision. Deputies did not believe the man was drunk but warned him about speeding, Reynolds said.
DEATH
PRAIRIEVIEW DRIVE: Officers checked on a 26-year-old man who didn’t show up for work Friday afternoon. They found the man dead and the cause is still under investigation, Stroup said. Foul play isn’t suspected.
