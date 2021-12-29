CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A jail officer found mustard seeds on an inmate mistaken for marijuana seeds. The 40-year-old man was found with the seeds, which he claimed were mustard seeds given to him for religious purposes. The jail officer found Bible verses from the book of Matthew backing the inmate's claim and compared the seeds with online pictures to confirm they were indeed mustard seeds, said Capt. Eric Seeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.