ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
2600 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Officers responded to Riddle’s Jewelry at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle backed into the building and a glass break alarm went off. A wheelchair lift receiver hitch was found by the front window. Video showed the driver of an SUV back into the front door of the business, “in what appears to be an intentional act,” Police Cpt. Kelly Alger said. The driver then sped away from the building, leaving behind the wheelchair hitch. There was more than $1,000 worth of damages to the business and no entry was made. The investigation continues.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
900 BLOCK SAKO DRIVE: Officers arrested a 33-year-old man for domestic battery after his wife, 30, reported being shoved onto the concrete and hit with a ZYN can — a nicotine pouch can. The woman told officers that the 33-year-old pushed her onto the concrete, which caused an injury to her head. He then allegedly threw the can at her. Alger said the woman had bruising and swelling to her eye where the can hit her. The 33-year-old admitted to throwing the can but denied pushing her down. Based on evidence and injuries, he was arrested.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
PJ ROAD AND NORTHERN DRIVE: A 62-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday morning. Deputies pulled over a 1997 Chevy Tahoe at about 2 a.m. Saturday for expired registration. It was learned that the vehicle’s registration is current, but an error had been made when issuing it, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. While speaking with deputies, the driver, the 62-year-old man, had slurred speech and glossy eyes. He agreed to perform sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI after his poor performance. His blood alcohol content was 0.146%.
CAMEL DRIVE AND HIGHWAY 59: A 36-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Friday afternoon after a man reported a black Ford swerving into traffic in the area. Officers found a black Ford Explorer and stopped it on Seventh Street where they could smell alcohol and see the woman was disoriented. She admitted to drinking and failed sobriety tests and was arrested, Alger said.
800 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: Officers arrested a 30-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol early Sunday morning after he was seen drinking a beer in the McDonald’s drive thru. Officers pulled over a 2022 black Chevy pickup after it failed to stop coming out of the drive thru, Alger said. The 30-year-old had watery eyes and slurred speech and failed sobriety tests. Officers found a half-full can of beer in the driver’s door of the truck.
THEFT
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 38-year-old property manager at the address reported a washer and dryer as stolen Friday afternoon. The 38-year-old identified a previous tenant, a 48-year-old woman, as a suspect. Officers weren’t able to reach the woman and replacement costs are estimated at $1,100, Alger said.
3300 BLOCK HOBACK AVENUE: A 44-year-old woman reported Friday that her earrings, worth $10,000, were missing when she returned home from Mayo Clinic. Alger said the woman left for the clinic July 14 and came back Friday, when she found her 1 carat diamond earrings missing from where she’d left them. The 44-year-old said the only people who had access were her mother and her house cleaner. The investigation continues.
2400 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: A 22-year-old woman isn’t pursuing charges after the 14-year-old boy who she had watch her animals allegedly took root beer and candy from her home. The woman told officers Friday that she’d let the boy eat and drink items in the home in the past, but the root beer was out of bounds. Alger said the boy is on juvenile probation and a report will be passed on to his officer.
MEDICAL EMERGENCY
FLYING D CIRCLE AND WAGONHAMMER LANE: A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reported as a possible drunken driver. He was seen driving between two northbound lanes, and deputies pulled him over. He agreed to perform sobriety tests, but the deputy realized the man may have been impaired from a medical condition, and suspected the man had a stroke. EMS was called to take the man to the hospital, and the deputy drove the vehicle to the man’s home, Reynolds said.
FIRE
HIGHWAY 51: The Campbell County Fire Department fought a number of grass fires Friday morning near the Crook County line. Firefighters, Wyoming Highway Patrol and deputies responded to a report of a grass fire just south of Highway 51. There were eight fires between mile markers 145 and 146 that had been started by a flat tire from a semi trailer, Reynolds said. The fires totaled 16 acres, and the driver of the semi was contacted by troopers.
HIT AND RUN
BIG D OIL: A 30-year-old woman said someone hit her 2010 Honda Civic while it was parked at the gas station in Wright. She said the damage occurred between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday while the car was parked in the east parking lot, Reynolds said. There is possible video footage of the incident, and deputies are working to retrieve that footage. Damage to the car is more than $1,000, and the investigation continues.
WARRANT ARREST
NATHAN HALE ROAD: A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant Friday night. Deputies responded to a report of a fight between two men. When they arrived, they spoke to the people who were involved in the fight. No one wanted to speak about the fight, and they told deputies they could get along the rest of the night. But while deputies were there, they learned that a 30-year-old man who was there had a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation, so he was arrested, Reynolds said.
