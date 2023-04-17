DRUNKEN DRIVING
HIGHWAY 59 AND COUNTRY CLUB ROAD: It took three Sheriff’s deputies and two police officers to arrest a 38-year-old man for driving under the influence of alcohol early Sunday morning. The man was driving a gray Jeep when he was pulled over by deputies for many traffic violations, Reynolds said. The man initially got out of his Jeep but when he was told he’d be arrested, he fought back. The man was taken to jail in a police officer’s car and was arrested for DUI, his second offense, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, speeding, a traffic signal violation, interlock violation and interference with a peace officer.
BISON AVENUE AND PRAIRIEVIEW DRIVE: Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man at about 2 a.m. Sunday for DUI. The man was driving a 2011 white Ram in Wright when he was pulled over for swerving. He had red bloodshot eyes and spoke with deputies in their patrol vehicle, since there were three drunk passengers in his vehicle. The man said he had drank three beers and one shot and agreed to try field sobriety tests. He failed and was arrested, Reynolds said. His blood alcohol content was 0.12%.
BURGLARY
300 BLOCK 4J ROAD: A 54-year-old woman reported Saturday that someone broke into two vacant apartments and stole hundreds of dollars worth of items. The woman, who is the landlord, said a $300 drill kit, a $169 impact drill, a $99 cordless driver, two 18 volt batteries worth $169 and two charging stations with an unknown value were stolen from one unit. A washer and dryer worth $400 were taken from the other unit. There are no suspects, and the time frame for when the burglar could have occurred is not known at this time, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The investigation continues.
300 BLOCK COMMERCE DRIVE: An 81-year-old man said his shop was broken into some time Thursday night. He called police Friday afternoon to report a drill press, a radio, a plasma cutter and a chainsaw were taken from his shop. The total value of the missing items is $4,200, Wasson said. There were no signs of forced entry, and there are no suspects. The investigation continues.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ALBERTSONS: A 38-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence assault Friday afternoon. Police responded to the store’s parking lot for a reported suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they saw the man in the vehicle with his hands around a 36-year-old woman’s neck. Police also saw the man hit the woman several times, Wasson said, and he was arrested.
SKATE PARK: A 44-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence battery Sunday morning. Police responded to the park for a reported disturbance. The 44-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, who were involved in the disturbance, left before officers arrived, but they were found shortly after. The woman had kicked and scratched the man during an argument, and the man had injuries to his face. The woman was drunk and uncooperative with officers, and she was arrested, Wasson said.
BREACH OF PEACE
SONIC: A 41-year-old man was ticketed for physical breach of peace Friday night. He was arguing with a 53-year-old man. The two men have had ongoing issues with each other, Wasson said. The 53-year-old said the 41-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife were harassing him. The 53-year-old was sitting in his vehicle, and the 41-year-old was holding the door shut to prevent the older man from getting out. The younger man also hit the older man in the face through the open window, and he was ticketed.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
900 BLOCK COLLEGE PARK COURT: No action was taken after a couple got into an argument early Saturday morning. A 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arguing when the man, out of anger, punched a hole in the bedroom door and threw the woman’s phone against the wall, damaging the drywall. The woman, who owns the home, did not want to pursue charges of destruction of property against the man, and the two separated for the night, Wasson said.
ESCAPE
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: A 42-year-old man left the halfway house for work Saturday morning and never showed up at his job. The man, Jerele Cothren, works as a ranch hand on Black and Yellow Road but his boss said his saddle and other things at the ranch also were gone. Cothren’s boss told deputies that he knew Cothren’s wife was coming up from Texas for a visit. As of Monday morning, Cothren was still missing, Reynolds said. He was at the VOA serving a sentence for an original charge of blackmail with threatening violence.
MEDICAL REQUEST
DUST CUTTER WAY: A 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she called deputies to report she’d injured her back while riding on an all-terrain vehicle. Deputies found the woman at the home laying down on the patio. They spoke with the driver of the side-by-side, a 34-year-old man, who said they hit a big pothole in the 2021 Yamaha that caused her back to hurt, Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.