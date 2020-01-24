800 BLOCK SUTHERLAND COVE: A 35-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while under the influence and seven counts of reckless endangering after intentionally ramming his 2012 Dodge truck into the garage of his home Thursday night. The man left work, started drinking beer and became angry before deciding to confront his wife at the house, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. He got home then drove his truck through the closed garage door. When officers arrived they found extensive damages to the home, the Dodge and a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, which had been pushed through the wall on the north side of the residence. There were four adults and three children inside the home at the time, but there were no injuries. But due to the damage to the house officers had a building inspector come and they said it was unsafe. The man was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was later charged with no insurance.
