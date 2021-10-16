HIGHWAY 50: Deputies arrested a 40-year-old woman and 45-year-old man for multiple marijuana charges Friday afternoon after they were pulled over for speeding 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. After smelling weed come from the car, they admitted to having a personal amount inside. A search of the 2008 Buick Enclave found multiple bags of marijuana with around 1 to 4 grams inside, 3.71 grams of suspected hashish, with packaging, and a large air-sealed bag with 14 ounces of marijuana. The woman was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to deliver and felony possession of liquid, for a vape pen found in the car. The man was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of hashish and felony possession with intent to deliver, Sheriff’s Office Cpl. James Innes said.
