WALMART: Two people were arrested for interference after a shoplifting incident Monday night. A 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were seen by store staff and an off-duty deputy trying to shoplift some items. The man drove away, but the woman was caught trying to hide in a group of people she didn’t know. She gave officers a false name and allowed them to search her purse, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson. A Schedule II and a Schedule IV drug in pill form were in her purse, along with an empty syringe. The 33-year-old man was found hiding under a bed in a home on Anvil Lane. Officers learned that the two had provided false names to police Friday. Someone called police after seeing the two walking around on Westover Road acting suspiciously, and when officers arrived, they only saw an open car door. They later found the two at an apartment. The man and woman told officers they were waiting for a ride and provided false names. Both of them were arrested on warrants and charged with interference and shoplifting. The woman also was ticketed with possession of a controlled substance in pill form, and the man also was ticketed for driving under suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.