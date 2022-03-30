800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of meth early Wednesday morning. While officers were at an apartment to help with a juvenile matter, they smelled marijuana. They searched the apartment and found 15 grams of meth and 64 grams of marijuana. A 33-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old man lived there, along with children, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. The meth belonged to the 32-year-old, who was not there at the time, but he was found a few hours later and arrested for possession of meth, as well as child endangerment.
