400 BLOCK PRAIRIEVIEW DRIVE: A 26-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of liquid meth and misdemeanor possession of crystal meth and Narcan tablets after a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He appeared drunk but passed field sobriety tests. When a police dog indicated on his car, 1.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 0.5 grams of suspected heroin, 1.6 grams of crystal meth and 0.4 grams of liquid meth were found, along with 1.5 Narcan tablets. The black substance and white powder tested inconclusive for heroin and cocaine and were sent to the state crime lab for analysis, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
