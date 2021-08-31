DRUGS

400 BLOCK PRAIRIEVIEW DRIVE: A 26-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of liquid meth and misdemeanor possession of crystal meth and Narcan tablets after a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He appeared drunk but passed field sobriety tests. When a police dog indicated on his car, 1.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 0.5 grams of suspected heroin, 1.6 grams of crystal meth and 0.4 grams of liquid meth were found, along with 1.5 Narcan tablets. The black substance and white powder tested inconclusive for heroin and cocaine and were sent to the state crime lab for analysis, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.