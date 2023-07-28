INTOXICATION
600 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 63-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication Thursday night after she activated her LifeAlert following a fall earlier that day. She admitted to drinking a lot of alcohol and was very drunk. Due to her level of drunkenness, she was taken to the hospital to be treated and was ticketed for intoxication, Police Cpl. Dan Stroup said. She was later released from the hospital. Shortly before 7 p.m., police went out to her home again when she activated her LifeAlert because she had fallen again due to her drunkenness. This time, she was arrested for intoxication. This is her 19th citation for that offense, Stroup said.
100 BLOCK WEST REDWOOD STREET: A 42-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication just after midnight Friday. Officers were patrolling the area when they saw the woman passed out on a porch. When they spoke with her, she was so drunk that they weren’t able to determine whether she lived there. She then became belligerent and began screaming profanities, and she was taken to jail.
THEFT
900 BLOCK EAST LINCOLN STREET: A 35-year-old employee at Dad’s Truck and Auto called police Thursday morning to report that a 40-year-old employee withheld $5,200 for services rendered. The 40-year-old told police that he took the money because he wasn’t being paid, Stroup said. He agreed to civilly return the money the next day.
CRASH
2000 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 30-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a two-car crash Thursday morning. She was driving north on South Douglas Highway in a Toyota when she got distracted by her phone and crashed into a 2011 Lexus, driven by a 53-year-old woman. Damage is more than $1,000. A 56-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Lexus, had neck pain but did not require transport to the hospital. The 30-year-old was ticketed for improper lookout.
BREACH OF PEACE
900 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: A 58-year-old man was trespassed after causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon. Employees at Elevation Medical Imaging told police the man, who was a patient there, was being disruptive and verbally abusive toward staff. Officers contacted the man at his home and trespassed him from the business.
ASSAULT
900 BLOCK EAST THIRD STREET: A 38-year-old woman called police to report a possible assault Thursday morning. She told officers that she was choked by someone she was staying with at a motel. Police were unable to determine a suspect or where the alleged assault took place based on the woman’s statements, as she could not provide a name or age or specific motel room number, Stroup said. The investigation continues.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
900 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: A 22-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery Thursday night. He allegedly hit his 23-year-old girlfriend in the face while they were in a parking lot, Stroup said. Her lower lip was bleeding. He was arrested for domestic battery and a probation violation.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
2000 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 45-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday morning. The man was driving a blue Kenworth north on Highway 59 and was seen by witnesses swerving all over the road, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Deputies and highway troopers contacted the truck at the Cenex on South Garner Lake Road. The man was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. He also was ticketed for expired registration and failure to maintain a lane of travel.
