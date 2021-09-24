HIGHWAY 450 AND HIGHWAY 59 SOUTH: A tanker truck had attempted to turn onto Highway 450 from Highway 59 at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday and started to roll onto its passenger side before skidding off the road, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall. It continued to roll once off the road and came to rest on its driver side. It began to leak red-dye diesel. The Campbell County Fire Department reported that a nearby landowner helped the clean-up efforts by using personal heavy equipment and dirt to create a dam to prevent the fuel from entering a nearby culvert. The landowner also brought a vacuum truck to clean up fuel already collecting in the ditch. Firefighters were able to plug multiple tears in the tanker and had to cut two holes for the fuel to be transferred to another tanker. The cab was smashed and the driver had to climb out through a broken window, Pownall said. He was transported to the hospital, and Wyoming Highway Patrol is conducting a crash investigation.
