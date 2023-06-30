STRANGULATION
COUNTRY INN AND SUITES: A 28-year-old man was arrested for strangulation Thursday morning. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 40-year-old woman called police to report that her husband, the 28-year-old, strangled her while they were in a hotel room. She said he straddled her and covered her nose and mouth. When she told him she couldn’t breathe, he squeezed her neck. She had visible injuries consistent with what she told police, and a 29-year-old man witnessed the whole thing, Welch said. The husband, Jesus Lehtinen, was arrested for strangulation.
TRAFFIC CRASH
HIGHWAY 59 AND SHOSHONE AVENUE: A 32-year-old man was ticketed and taken to the hospital after causing a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. A 20-year-old man was traveling south on Highway 59 in a 2007 Dodge pickup. He approached the intersection with Shoshone Avenue and had the green light, Police Sgt. Dean Welch said. The 32-year-old man was driving a 1999 Chevy Venture west on Shoshone and had a red light, but he continued through the intersection and drove in front of the Dodge. Both vehicles had more than $1,000 in damage and had to be towed from the scene. The 20-year-old had pain to his head and scrapes on his left leg, and the 32-year-old had a broken foot and head injuries. The 32-year-old was taken to the emergency room by a family member and was ticketed for running a red light.
DRUGS
BOMGAARS: A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on a warrant also got charged with drug use. Police received reports that the woman was in the store and had a Campbell County warrant for bond revocation on an original charge of bringing drugs into jail. Officers spoke to her in the parking lot, and she continuously lied to them about her identity. She was arrested on the warrant and also charged with interference. A drug dog indicated on her 1995 GMC pickup and found two pieces of foil with about 1 gram of meth each, Welch said. The woman was very sleepy and fidgety while speaking with officers, and she admitted to using meth and fentanyl within the last 24 hours. She was ticketed for possession and use of a controlled substance.
TRAVELODGE: A 55-year-old assistant manager at the hotel told officers that cleaning staff found drugs while they were cleaning up a room. A 31-year-old woman was the last person to stay in the room. She checked in on Tuesday and checked out on Thursday. She was dropped off by a Chevy Cobalt and was picked up by a Ford sedan. She had been staying in the room with an unknown man. Less than 3 grams of suspected meth and a meth pipe were found, Welch said. The investigation continues.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
2600 BLOCK GARNER LAKE ROAD: Police are investigating a possible destruction of property that occurred at the CBH Co-op Thursday afternoon. A 59-year-old employee reported seeing a younger couple go toward the soda section. A short time later, she heard the refrigerator door slam, and when she checked on the door, it was broken. She believed the couple was responsible. The couple left the area in a small white pickup. Damage to the door is estimated at $100, and officers will be reviewing video footage, Welch said.
FRAUD
FIRST NATIONAL BANK: A 58-year-old woman is out more than $700 after someone else used her checkbook and forged her signature. The woman had ordered checkbooks but their last known location was at the Post Office and they were never delivered to her, Welch said. Five checks in the amount of $748 were signed, used and cashed. Two of those checks were forged with the victim’s signature. The investigation continues.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
LAS MARGARITAS: A 65-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. He was reported as a possible drunken driver after he was seen stumbling out of the restaurant. He got into a Chevy Suburban and drove over a curb while turning east onto Boxelder Road. A deputy saw him fail to signal while turning right onto Country Club Road and pulled him over. He showed signs of being drunk, and he smelled of alcohol, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. He admitted to drinking one margarita and after performing poorly on sobriety tests, he was arrested. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.22%.
FLYING J: A 28-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. He was driving a 2006 Ford pickup, and police had received complaints about his driving behavior. When police talked to him, he was uncooperative and refused to identify himself. They learned he had no driver’s license, and he showed signs of being drunk. He was arrested for DUI and also ticketed for careless driving, no driver’s license and no seatbelt, Welch said.
4000 BLOCK J CROSS AVENUE: A 42-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. Police responded after a report of suspicious activity. They learned that the man was driving a Chevy pickup that was involved in the incident, and he admitted to drinking two tall beers at Ruby Tuesday, Welch said. He showed signs of being drunk, and he was arrested for DUI.
INTERSTATE 90: A 39-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. He was driving a Chevy Equinox and was stopped near the exit 124 ramp for speeding 48 mph in a 30 mph zone. He appeared to be drunk and he smelled of alcohol. He admitted to having two mixed drinks at a steakhouse, and he was arrested for speeding and DUI, Welch said.
