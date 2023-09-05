FIGHT
THUNDER BASIN SPEEDWAY: A 57-year-old man was ticketed for battery after he allegedly slapped another race car driver and tried pulling him out of his car Saturday night. The two were racing when the other man, 40, made contact with the 57-year-old’s car, causing a flat tire that ended his race early. After the race, the 57-year-old allegedly approached the other man, who was still in his car, and reached through the window and slapped him. He then tried pulling him out of the car and was later ticketed, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
FLYING J: Police are investigating an alleged assault that was reported at the truck stop Monday afternoon. A 37-year-old woman told police a 59-year-old man had been assaulted by two men in the parking lot. The victim had cuts to his eyebrow and elbow, and he said he did nothing to provoke the suspects. He could only describe one of the suspects, a skinny white man in a white shirt and blue jeans who left in a white freight truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a red tarp, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He declined transport to the hospital, and the investigation continues.
JACK’S LIQUOR: A 23-year-old man who is a suspect in a bar fight was arrested on other charges Saturday night. Police responded to a report of a fight between two people, but when they arrived one of the parties had already left. The 23-year-old was still there, and bar staff told officers he was involved in the fight, and that he was the aggressor. He was holding a bottle in his hand and refused to drop it when officers ordered him to. He was physically resistant and was taken into custody, Wasson said. He had been previously trespassed from the bar, and he was arrested for criminal trespass and interference. The investigation into the bar fight continues.
YES HOUSE: Two teen girls were ticketed for assaulting another teen girl Friday afternoon. A 17-year-old girl cut another 17-year-old girl in line. The girl who was cut in line shoved the other girl, and a fight ensued. A 15-year-old girl tried to break up the fight, but eventually she joined in and kicked the 17-year-old who cut in line, Wasson said. The 17-year-old who started the shoving was ticketed for assault and battery, and the 15-year-old was ticketed for assault.
DRUGS
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Sheriff’s deputies went into the jail Saturday morning about 1 a.m. to investigate a bag of meth jail officers found. The meth weighed 1.56 grams with packaging and tested positive. It was entered into a temporary storage locker while potential suspects are investigated, Reynolds said.
CLARKELEN ROAD AND HIGHWAY 387: A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested Saturday morning after they were reported fighting along the side of the road. Deputies found the woman walking away from the man, who was beside a parked Honda Ridgeline, and she said they had been arguing. While talking with the woman, deputies saw a hard, pointy object poking from her shirt. When asked, she said it was a weed pipe and handed it over. There was about 1 gram of marijuana in the pipe. She was arrested for marijuana possession and the man was arrested on a Johnson County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, Reynolds said.
STRANGULATION
HANNUM ROAD: A 38-year-old man was arrested for strangulation of a household member, a felony, and domestic battery after allegedly choking and punching his 32-year-old girlfriend. The woman’s mother reported the incident Saturday and the woman had marking on her neck and cuts inside her lip, Reynolds said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAM-PLEX: A 51-year-old woman called police Saturday morning to report someone had driven a motorcycle through wet concrete that had been recently poured. Officers investigated and learned a 19-year-old man unknowingly drove his 1998 Suzuki through the concrete Friday night. Damage is estimated at $2,500, and the man agreed to pay for the damages, Wasson said. He was not ticketed.
TRAFFIC CRASH
SECOND STREET AND HIGHWAY 59: Citations are pending after a 74-year-old man crashed his car at the Kwik Shop Saturday afternoon. He was in a 1996 Toyota and was trying to turn between two fuel pumps. He had his driver’s door open and his left foot was out of the car while he was trying to turn around. The car hit a divot in the concrete and the man fell onto the ground, and the car collided with an ice chest in front of the store, Wasson said. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Damage is estimated at more than $1,000, and the man has not yet been ticketed.
FIRE
HIGHWAY 51: A seven-acre grass fire started Saturday morning by sparks that came from a cutting torch used to cut metal. The fire was quickly contained by firefighters and extinguished, Reynolds said.
THEFT
ELKHORN DRIVE: A 41-year-old woman reported more than $10,000 in tools stolen from her storage unit in Wright. She found the items missing Saturday and believes they were stolen within the past three weeks. A couple of tool carts, worth $400 each, were also missing. The investigation continues, Reynolds said.
ISLAND DRIVE: A 39-year-old man was ticketed for unauthorized use of a credit card Monday morning after a woman said he took her debit card and spent $900 at Sundance Lounge. He and a 30-year-old woman had been kicked out by a 59-year-old man recently after the man accused the 39-year-old of stealing his generator, but deputies deemed that issue a civil matter, Reynolds said.
VICIOUS ANIMAL
3300 BLOCK LAKE STREET: A 47-year-old woman was warned after her dog got loose and charged at a neighbor Sunday afternoon. A 33-year-old man said the dog, a black and white pit bull, jumped over its fence and went into his yard. He said the dog ran toward him in an aggressive manner, so he hit the dog with a shovel. The dog ran back into its yard down the street, and the man said it appeared to be hurt. Police spoke with the dog’s owner, who said she would continue to watch her dog, and she was warned, Wasson said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
WARREN AVENUE AND WEST THIRD STREET: Three teens were ticketed for minor in possession of alcohol and forced to find a ride home after they were stopped in a black Ram pickup truck early Sunday morning. The driver passed field sobriety tests but all three were ticketed, left the pickup truck in the parking lot and were allowed to leave, Reynolds said.
