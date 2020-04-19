BOXELDER ROAD AND HIGHWAY 59: A 33-year-old man was arrested for eluding Friday night. He was driving a silver Mazda when an officer pulled him over for a headlight violation. When the officer knocked on the car’s window, the man looked at him, then drove off at a high speed south on Highway 59, then east on Country Club Road, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn. Officers tried to follow him, but lost sight of him on Country Club. A shoe and a baseball cap were found on the road. Officers learned that the man had jumped out of his car while it was still running and was hiding near the Home2Suites. The car kept going east on Country Club Road, crossed Butler-Spaeth Road, went through a field, jumped the driveway to the mosque and ended up in a swamp. The man was arrested for eluding and driving under suspension.
