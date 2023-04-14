DRUGS
2900 BLOCK KNOLLWOOD DRIVE: A 41-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning for drug use after the woman had reportedly become unconscious after swallowing a fentanyl pill. When police arrived, the woman was awake and had spit the pill into her hand. She was evaluated by EMTs on the scene. Officers searched the home and seized the pill and two glass pipes. The woman was arrested for use of a controlled substance, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
RUNAWAY
CRAZY WOMAN CAMPGROUND: A 16-year-old girl who ran away from home was ticketed for driving without a license Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a possible drunken driver. They learned the 16-year-old girl had left home in a white Dodge truck and didn’t have a license, and her parents didn’t know where she was, Wasson said. They found the truck at the campground, and the girl was with a 20-year-old man, who told officers he thought she was 19. The girl was ticketed for no license and was released to her parents. The investigation continues.
INTERSTATE 90: A 46-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night. She was driving a green 2015 Kia Soul, and an anonymous person reported that she was driving drunk and that she had a bottle of vodka. Deputies pulled her over in the pullout parking area near mile marker 138 on I-90, about 10 miles east of Gillette. She denied driving drunk, and allowed deputies to search her car. They found a nearly empty bottle of Tito’s vodka, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. She was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. At the jail, her blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
TRAFFIC CRASH
HIGHWAY 59 AND INTERSTATE 90: A 33-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. She was driving south on Highway 59 in a 2002 Chevy. As she cleared the intersection with I-90, she saw a 2018 Jeep that was slowed down in traffic ahead of her. She could not stop in time and she collided with the Jeep, driven by a 46-year-old man. The Jeep was then pushed into a Ford pickup, driven by a 72-year-old man. Damage is more than $1,000, and no one was hurt. The woman was ticketed for improper lookout, Wasson said.
4J ROAD AND BOXELDER ROAD: A 35-year-old woman was ticketed after crashing into another car Thursday afternoon. A 51-year-old woman in a 2017 Honda was merging onto 4J Road from Boxelder Road and was stopped at the yield sign. The 35-year-old was driving a 2011 Ford pickup and was focused on oncoming traffic. She didn’t see the Honda in front of her and rear-ended it, Wasson said. Damage is more than $1,000, and no one was hurt. The 35-year-old was ticketed for improper lookout.
HIT AND RUN
WESTOVER ROAD AND 4J ROAD: A 37-year-old woman was the victim of a hit and run Thursday morning. She was driving a 2015 Mercedes west on Westover Road when she was rear-ended while stopped in traffic. She said she was hit by an old Buick that was either green or brown. The Buick left the area after the crash, Wasson said. Damage is more than $1,000. The woman complained of neck pain but refused treatment. The investigation continues.
ANIMAL PROBLEM
SWANSON ROAD: A 56-year-old woman called the Sheriff’s Office asking what she should do with two bearded dragons that a former tenant had abandoned. Deputies advised the woman to take the lizards to the Gillette Animal Shelter, Matheny said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.