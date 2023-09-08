DRUGS
BURGER KING: A 40-year-old man was arrested on felony drug possession charges Friday afternoon. He was driving a maroon Chrysler Voyager and was stopped by deputies for not using his turn signal. His license was suspended, and he allowed deputies to search his car. They found a sandwich bag with 2.1 grams of weed and a container with less than 3 grams of meth on the man. He was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana, and because it was at least the third time he’s been caught with those drugs, they were both felonies, Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul said. The man, William Hanson, also was charged with driving under suspension.
FRAUD
1000 BLOCK CASA QUINTA AVENUE: A 65-year-old woman is not out any money after she was the victim of an attempted scam. She received a letter stating she owed money to LifeLock. She called the number on the letter and spoke with a man with a Middle Eastern accent. While on the phone, she unlocked her computer, and the man started to control her computer remotely. The screen went dark with a warning, and she became suspicious. She accused the man of hacking her computer and unplugged it. She then went to her bank, and by the time she got there, someone had deposited $20,000 into her account and withdrew that same $20,000, Maul said. The bank was able to block any attempted withdrawals of the woman’s money.
THEFT
WALMART: A 35-year-old woman was ticketed for theft Thursday afternoon after taking another woman’s purse. A 45-year-old woman told police she left her purse, which contained her wallet, in a shopping cart in the parking lot of Walmart. She noticed a short time later that she’d forgotten to take those things out of the cart, and she returned to retrieve them. By the time she got back they were missing. The estimated value of the missing items was $100, Police Cpl. Dan Stroup said. Police identified the 35-year-old woman as a suspect after reviewing video footage. They contacted her and she admitted to stealing the purse.
700 BLOCK EXPRESS DRIVE: A 17-year-old boy was ticketed for stealing a bike Thursday afternoon. A 48-year-old woman called police to report her son’s gray Mongoose bike had been stolen from their apartment. Officers canvassed the area and found the 17-year-old riding the stolen bike. They spoke with him, and he agreed to return the bike, Stroup said. They followed him back to the apartment, and when he got there, he ditched the bike and ran away. Officers found him in a neighboring apartment and ticketed him for petty larceny.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
600 BLOCK GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 64-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday evening. A 39-year-old man called police after he saw a 2013 Subaru, driven by the woman, almost hit construction cones in the 2000 block of South Garner Lake Road. Officers found the car at the woman’s home. She smelled of alcohol and showed other signs of being drunk, and she admitted to drinking a half pint of vodka before driving, Stroup said. The woman, Sandra Lane, performed limited sobriety tests, and based on her performance, as well as the indicators of alcohol use, was arrested for DUI. This is her fourth DUI arrest, making it a felony.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
INDEPENDENCE DRIVE: A 27-year-old man was arrested for criminal entry and drug use early Friday morning. A 31-year-old woman told police the man tried to enter her home to get medical help. Police spoke with the man, who said he was paranoid from using marijuana. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and after he was cleared, he was arrested for criminal entry and use of a controlled substance, Stroup said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.