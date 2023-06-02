ANIMAL CRUELTY
1600 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: Animal Control is investigating a potential animal cruelty case involving a puppy. A 29-year-old man told police he sold a bulldog puppy to a 42-year-old man last week with an agreement of breeding rights. When the man visited the dog on Thursday, the dog wouldn’t come to him when he called, and he saw burn marks and cuts on the dog’s neck. When he asked the 42-year-old man about it, the older man admitted that he caused those injuries to the dog. He explained he did not intend to harm the dog but wanted the dog to listen to him, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Animal Control will be following up on the investigation.
DRUGS
300 BLOCK BOXELDER ROAD: A 42-year-old man was charged with taking drugs into jail Thursday morning. He was arrested in the parking lot of an apartment for two active county warrants. When he was at the jail, he was advised that he was not allowed to take drugs into the jail, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. He said that he understood. But when detention staff searched him, they found 3.26 grams of suspected meth, including packaging, in his front right pocket, and he was charged with taking drugs into jail and possession of a controlled substance.
CRASH
BOXELDER ROAD AND SKYLINE DRIVE: A 38-year-old woman was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. She was driving a 2017 GMC pickup west on Boxelder Road. She stopped at the intersection, then tried to cross Skyline Drive. She did not see a northbound Ford Edge driven by a 26-year-old woman, and the two vehicles collided, causing more than $1,000 in damage. The younger woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a possible head injury, Wasson said. The older woman was ticketed for failing to yield.
DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION
4300 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving under suspension Thursday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible drunken driver. An anonymous caller said the 38-year-old could barely hold himself up at a gas station. When police spoke to him, he did not smell of alcohol, but he did display signs of alcohol use. He passed sobriety tests, but he had a suspended driver’s license from a previous DUI, Wasson said. Police ticketed him for driving under suspension and told him not to drive. Officers then saw him driving 17 minutes later and he was arrested.
SHOPLIFTING
PAPA MURPHY’S: Police are searching for a man who stole two calzones Thursday afternoon. A store employee said the man told staff he was there to pick up an order and he walked out without paying for the two calzones, which cost $14, Wasson said. The store’s surveillance footage showed a heavyset white man in blue basketball shorts and a blue shirt with glasses and short hair picking up the calzones. The man left in a gray Mazda6. The investigation continues.
BREACH OF PEACE
CAMPBELL COUNTY HEALTH: A 38-year-old man was arrested for breach of peace Thursday afternoon. He was escorted out of the building by hospital staff after he shouted profanities at nurses. He continued to shout profanities at a group of people outside, so he was taken to jail, Wasson said.
