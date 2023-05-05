CRASH
FOOTHILLS THEATRE: A man’s vehicle was damaged when he drove into a pothole Thursday. The man told officers he was driving near the theater when he hit “an abnormally large pothole,” Police Cpt. Jason Marcus said. The hole caused the front passenger tire of his 2010 Toyota to go flat and there’s possible damage to the rim. Damage is about $500.
FLYING CIRCLE DRIVE AND 4J ROAD: No tickets were given Wednesday morning when a woman backed her riding lawnmower into a Jeep. A 31-year-old woman was mowing the lawn in her Toro Groundsmaster and drove into the road to turn around, Marcus said. When she was backing up in the road, she hit a 2015 Jeep driven by a 75-year-old man. Damages are less than $1,000.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
700 BLOCK VIVIAN STREET: Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman for driving under the influence of alcohol, after the woman’s 36-year-old sister reported the woman drunkenly banging on her door. Police went to the 36-year-old’s home Thursday night where they saw the 34-year-old walking away. She entered a 2010 Cadillac and when officers tried to stop the vehicle, she kept driving. She arrive home near O’Henry Drive where they spoke with her and learned she’d violated her protection order. She smelled like alcohol and officers found two Dixie cups of amber-colored alcohol in the passenger door, Marcus said. She wouldn’t speak with officers and was arrested for DUI and cited for eluding officers, failing to maintain a single lane, DUI and a protection order violation.
PROBATION VIOLATION
CLEARVIEW COURT: A 22-year-old woman reported a man hiding in her entryway early Friday morning. Officers found a 22-year-old man hiding because he’d seen officers in the area and had been drinking, which violated his alcohol restrictions. Police were in the area for an unrelated call and a report will be sent to Probation and Parole, Marcus said.
INTERFERENCE
CIRCLE L MOTEL: A 73-year-old man was arrested at the motel Thursday morning for an outstanding warrant out of Johnson County. The man failed to pay on original charges of interference with a police officer, Marcus said.
ANIMAL BITE
600 BLOCK SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: Police spoke with a 41-year-old woman at the emergency room where she was being treated for a dog bite. The woman had tried to break up a dog fight when she was bitten on the hand by a 4-year-old Pitbull/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, Marcus said.
LOST PROPERTY
4200 BLOCK BRORBY BOULEVARD: A 43-year-old man reported his $1,500 mountain bike as missing Thursday night. The man told officers he lost it two to three weeks ago when it was left unattended somewhere. Marcus said the bike is a specialized brand and all black in color.
BLACKMAIL
1600 BLOCK MONTE VISTA LANE: A 19-year-old man is out $500 after sending money to stop an unknown person from spreading explicit photos. The person asked for $500, which the man sent via CashApp. Then $1,500 was demanded. He then reported the person to police, Marcus said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
COOK ROAD: A 19-year-old woman reported a drone flying over her home while she was sunbathing Thursday morning. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that an investigation found that contractors with Powder River Energy were using the drone to check on power lines.
