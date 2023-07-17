DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MELVIN STREET: Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man for reckless endangerment after he allegedly caused a 14-year-old boy to drive into a ditch. Deputies went to the home at about midnight Saturday for an argument between the 36-year-old and his 34-year-old wife. Since it was verbal, deputies left, but the woman called at about 2 a.m. to report the man had left in a white Chevy Tahoe and had run her and five children in a Chevy Impala off the road. The woman said she’d left the home because she believed the 36-year-old would take their baby away. Her 14-year-old son drove the car and the 36-year-old passed him, went in front of the car and slammed on his brakes, causing the 14-year-old to go into the ditch to avoid a crash, Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall said. Although the woman said the man had been drinking, he passed field sobriety tests.
NEPSTAD DRIVE: Deputies arrested a 63-year-old man Sunday who allegedly choked his 50-year-old girlfriend in an argument that began because she had ice and it’s unclear what he meant by that. The woman said he grabbed her and pushed her onto the couch, choking her for about five minutes until she started to lose consciousness, Pownall said. The man said he didn’t remember where he touched her but thought it was in the upper chest area or throat for about five seconds. He was arrested for domestic battery.
DRUGS
200 BLOCK SIERRA CIRCLE: A 34-year-old man was ticketed for drug use after having to be revived by first responders Saturday morning. Police responded to a reported drug overdose, and they found the man unresponsive and not breathing normally. Officers administered Narcan and CPR, and EMS and firefighters assisted. The man regained consciousness and admitted to using what he believed was fentanyl, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated at the emergency room, and he was ticketed for use of a controlled substance.
BREACH OF PEACE
1100 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: No one was hurt or ticketed after a road rage incident Friday afternoon. A 43-year-old man in a 2018 Dodge Durango was driving east on Boxelder Road when a gold Chrysler van pulled in front of him. He had to make evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision. After doing so, he got back in front of the van and then turned into Campco. The gold van followed him into the bank’s drive-thru, and a 45-year-old woman got out and confronted him, Wasson said. Police spoke to the woman, who admitted that she got out and used profanity toward the man because she thought he cut her off. Both drivers were warned and separated.
FRAUD
1300 BLOCK MIDDLE FORK DRIVE: A 39-year-old woman is out more than $600 after trying to buy a dog on Facebook. She said she tried to buy a male French bulldog puppy on the website, and she sent $200 as a down payment, as well as $406 for transportation costs. The puppy was to be delivered on Friday, but it never arrived. The woman called the carrier company and was told the puppy was “being held in Rawlins by customs” because the dog wasn’t current on its vaccinations, Wasson said. She was asked to pay an additional amount of money so the dog could be released, but she did not. Police tried contacting the seller but were unsuccessful.
DANGEROUS MISSILES
ARROWHEAD MOTEL: A 33-year-old man was ticketed for dangerous missiles Saturday afternoon. A 52-year-old man told police he heard several BB’s hit his front door. An 18-year-old woman said she saw someone at the end of the parking lot point a BB gun at her and fire in her general direction. Police spoke with the 33-year-old, who was in the parking lot. He admitted to shooting the BB gun but said he wasn’t pointing it at anyone, Wasson said. He was ticketed.
CHILD NEGLECT
2500 BLOCK DOGWOOD AVENUE: Officers responded to a home after reports of a child hanging over a balcony Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they learned that a 28-year-old man was asleep on the couch while his two kids, a 3-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, were left unattended and able to move throughout the home and get on the balcony. The children’s mother, 22, was contacted and returned home after getting off work. The father was exhausted, so much so that it hindered his ability to care for the kids, Wasson said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
KINDT ROAD: A 61-year-old man owes his neighbor more than $1,000 after he drunkenly drove into her grill and garage Saturday evening. The man was driving his Polaris all-terrain vehicle when he crashed into his 67-year-old neighbor’s grill and garage wall. The grill fell over into the 67-year-old’s leg, causing bruising. Deputies found the man and arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. Pownall said the man had a blood alcohol content of 0.17%.
INTOXICATION
BOOT HILL: A 27-year-old man was arrested for intoxication early Sunday morning. He became aggressive after a game of rock paper scissors and walked out of the bar and yelled obscenities in the parking lot. He was obviously drunk, and he told officers that he lived in a nearby apartment. Officers told him to walk home, but a few minutes later, they saw him back at Boot Hill. They learned that he also had been banging on doors and yelling at his apartment complex. Based on his drunkenness, he was taken to jail for intoxication, Wasson said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
LAWVER ROAD: No one was ticketed after a 73-year-old woman reported two suspicious women in the area in a red truck. The woman’s daughter spoke to the women who said they were counting owls but the 73-year-old believed they were stealing sheep. Deputies spoke with two 28-year-old women in the truck — one of whom had a Canadian license. The two were going to school at the University of Waterloo in Canada and said they were counting hawks, owls and sage grouse for research, Pownall said.
WARRANT ARREST
CAMELANES: A 58-year-old man was arrested on a warrant after he called police to report an unrelated incident Sunday afternoon. The man called police for an incident that did not result in a report being taken. When they arrived, officers learned the man had a warrant out of Las Vegas, Nevada, for grand larceny, and they arrested him, Wasson said.
VANDALISM
RED STONE DRIVE: A 29-year-old man reported obscene images drawn in black marker on the side of a home he is building in the area Saturday evening. He’s not out any money because he hadn’t painted the siding yet but wanted to make a report, Pownall said.
EMS CALL
INEXCO DRIVE: A 39-year-old man who fell over after drinking an unknown amount of alcohol and taking Adderall was taken to the hospital Friday. Pownall said that the man couldn’t stand back up when he called deputies for help.
