700 BLOCK SOUTH BROOKS AVENUE: Police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. An 18-year-old woman said she was arguing with her 22-year-old boyfriend when he got upset and threw a coffee table at her, hurting her left elbow. There were no visible signs of injury, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson, but there is video of the incident. After throwing the coffee table, the man left the house. The woman was in the shower when she heard the front door breaking open. She learned that the door had been kicked in and that $1,500 in cash that belonged to her was missing. Police have not yet contacted the boyfriend. The investigation continues.
