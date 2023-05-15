CHASE
WEST WARLOW DRIVE: A 20-year-old man fled from deputies in his 2004 silver Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon, after they tried to stop him for speeding 50 mph in a 40 mph zone. The pursuit lasted for 15 minutes with speeds up to 100 mph before stopping on Elm Avenue. On Elm Avenue, the man stopped the vehicle and began running on foot, jumping a fence before running through a yard, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. Deputies used a Taser, causing the man to fall and stop. EMS responded and evaluated the man before he was cleared and taken to jail. The 20-year-old was charged with eluding, interference, reckless driving, suspended driving, no insurance and minor in possession of tobacco.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
WALMART: Police arrested two boys for theft and felony destruction of property Sunday afternoon. A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were arrested after staff found spray paint and drink flavoring sprayed on many items in the store and the flooring of the men’s bathroom. There’s $1,154.84 worth of damage. The boys also allegedly stole clothes valued at $47.84. Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the county attorney authorized an override for the boys' arrest, since they are minors.
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
300 BLOCK OREGON AVENUE: Officers cited a 22-year-old man after he accidentally shot through a neighbor’s wall and ceiling. A 31-year-old woman reported waking up to a popping sound before finding a hole in her living room wall and and ceiling late Saturday night. The 22-year-old in a neighboring apartment admitted to moving his Springfield 9 mm handgun from his bed to nightstand when it went off. He also was drinking and damages are about $200, Wasson said.
ELUDING
MOUNTAIN MEADOW LANE: A 36-year-old man who ran away from deputies Saturday night near the Dollar General will be served with multiple warrants when found. Deputies responded to the store after reports of a man who had a Campbell County arrest warrant for failing to pay child support. When they arrived, they found the man with a 23-year-old woman. Deputies spoke with the man outside and explained the arrest warrant. He asked if he could smoke a cigarette before going to jail and was allowed to. When the woman came out of the store, she told the man she loved him and he said he was sorry before he took off running south, Reynolds said. The man was lost on foot.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
ECHETA ROAD: A 57-year-old man crashed a 2006 Toyota Camry into a stock trailer and ran away from the scene Sunday evening. Before deputies arrived the man ran on foot northwest from the accident. Karl Coleman was found running and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. It’s Coleman’s fifth DUI offense in 10 years, making it a felony. He also was arrested for suspended driving, felony destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.
SECOND STREET: A 20-year-old man who crashed into a concrete barrier near a gas pump at the Shell Food Mart was arrested early Sunday morning for DUI. Officers found a gray 2006 Pontiac with heavy front end damage and deployed airbags and spoke with the driver. He said he had hit a pothole or puddle of water, which caused the damage. Wasson said the man failed sobriety tests and was arrested.
HEATHER COURT AND BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD: Officers arrested a 23-year-old woman who crashed into a fence Saturday evening and was identified by a 13-year-old boy. Wasson said the woman was driving a tan 2004 GMC when she crashed into the chain link fence owned by John Deere. Damage is more than $1,000 and officers are still looking for a 37-year-old man who was a passenger, left the scene and is on probation.
BOXELDER ROAD AND 4J ROAD: A 52-year-old man was arrested by deputies Saturday night after they saw him traveling 10 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was pulled over in a tan 2013 Lincoln SUV for driving in the wrong lane and showed signs of drunkenness. The man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.148% and will be held for court since it’s his third DUI in 10 years, Reynolds said.
BURGLARY
600 BLOCK GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 46-year-old woman is out about $1,200 after she returned home Thursday morning to boxes thrown all over her home and her hide-a-bed couch and stereo speakers gone. The couch is valued at $1,000 and the speakers at $200. Wasson said there are no suspects.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
1100 BLOCK BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD: Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday night, when he reportedly drove drunk to take his infant son from the child’s mother, 24, and also assaulted her. The woman reported that the man drove drunk to her home and pushed her into a door and hit her with the door when she tried to stop her from taking their son. The man said he didn’t hurt her but she had visible injuries, Wasson said. He was arrested for DUI and domestic violence assault.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
DUFFY ROAD: A 66-year-old man reported a man, 45, and his semi stuck in a ditch Friday afternoon. The 66-year-old went down with his truck and offered to help for a fee, Reynolds said. The 45-year-old became upset and the 66-year-old left the scene. Deputies responded to the area and couldn’t find the blue semi with a red trailer. Damage to the ditch and roadway is estimated at more than $1,000.
THEFT
800 BLOCK GURLEY AVENUE: Charges are pending with an 11-year-old boy who took his mom’s wallet and bought about $200 worth of drinks from a nearby vending machine. The mother, 32, reported the theft, Wasson said. The wallet was returned.
MEDICAL REQUEST
HIGHWAY 59: A 20-year-old man called 911 because he was having trouble breathing Saturday morning. When EMS got to the man about 20 miles south of Wright, he was feeling much better and said he choked on a Cheeto, Reynolds said.
NO DRIVER'S LICENSE
NATIONAL 9 INN: A 52-year-old man drinking coffee at the inn was arrested on an arrest warrant Saturday evening. Staff asked the man be trespassed from the business because he was loitering and drinking coffee. Officers found the man had a warrant out of Weston County for failing to pay on an original charge of no driver’s license, Wasson said.
