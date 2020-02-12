900 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 20-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after hitting a teen with a baseball bat. Officers contacted Tanner Carter in his apartment, where he told them that he had been in a fight with a 17-year-old boy earlier. While speaking with Carter, officers noticed a baseball bat with blood on it in the apartment, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. Carter said the bat was not his. There was a large amount of blood in the street outside the apartment. Officers met with the boy at the emergency room at Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he was being treated for a cut on his head that needed stitches. Officers then learned that Carter had gone outside to fight the boy. That’s when he allegedly hit the 17-year-old over the head with the bat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.