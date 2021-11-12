HIGHWAY 14-16/FOURTH AVENUE: Officers stopped a 2013 GMC Yukon for improper registration after it was called in as possibly being driven by an impaired driver. The driver, a 59-year-old woman, had a Campbell County warrant related to a previous drug possession charge. Officers spotted a digital scale with white powder residue on it behind the passenger seat, where a 58-year-old man was seated. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia, 2 grams of suspected meth and 2.1 grams of suspected marijuana. The man was arrested for two possession charges for the meth and weed, both of which were felonies for being his third or subsequent possession charges. The woman was arrested on the Campbell County warrant, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.