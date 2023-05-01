BAR FIGHT
GOOD TIMES LIQUOR: Two men were arrested after fighting other people at the bar early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of an active fight. They learned bar staff tried to remove two men, 33 and 61, from the bar. The men began to fight with bar staff, and other customers tried to help the employees after a female staff member was hit and stepped on after she fell over. The men punched numerous customers, and after they were forced outside, they tried to fight several bystanders, including a 66-year-old man who was hit in the face, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Both men were arrested for intoxication and breach of peace, and the 33-year-old also was charged with battery.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
OSBORNE AVENUE AND WARLOW DRIVE: Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man for DUI after the man admitted to drinking early Sunday morning. Deputies were patrolling east on Warlow Drive when they saw a vehicle facing west and parked on the inside lane with no turn signal on. The driver had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled like alcohol. He told them that he had six drinks and admitted he was too drunk to drive. The 21-year-old was taken to jail and Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said his blood alcohol concentration was 0.15%.
DRUGS
SIOUX AVENUE: Friday evening, a 36-year-old woman called deputies to report that her neighbor, a 38-year-old man, was throwing knives at kids outside. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the 38-year-old man who had warrants for bond revocation on original charges of meth and marijuana possession. Benjamin Storey was arrested on the felony warrants but the accusation of knives being thrown was untrue, Reynolds said. About two hours later, neighbors checked on the man’s home because he’d left his dog locked inside and it was whining. The neighbors saw a small baggie of meth and called deputies. The deputies received a search warrant and found a chunk of meth, about 7.1 grams, and a container of urine inside.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
7700 BLOCK ROADRUNNER DRIVE: A 17-year-old boy was arrested after hitting his father Sunday evening. Police responded to a reported fight, and they found a 47-year-old man and his son, 17, in the middle of a fight. The boy allegedly hit his dad in the head and face multiple times, and the father restrained his son until police arrived. The boy was arrested for domestic violence battery. Both the man and his son declined medical treatment, Wasson said.
FRAUD
800 BLOCK EAST LINCOLN STREET: It’s unknown yet whether a 41-year-old woman is out any money after she fell for a scam Friday morning. She said that a man who claimed to be from China helped her set up a CoinBase account to trade virtual currency. She deposited $10,000 into the account, but when she asked the money to be returned, customer service said it could not be returned, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
FOUND PROPERTY
2300 BLOCK MAHOGANY CIRCLE: A 53-year-old man found a .45 caliber handgun on the sidewalk Sunday night. Police arrived and recovered the weapon. They also found a magazine with eight .45 caliber rounds of ammunition nearby, Wasson said. The items were logged into evidence.
CRASH
SIXTH STREET AND HIGHWAY 59: A 14-year-old girl was ticketed after causing a two-car crash. She was driving a 2005 Buick and rear-ended a 2013 Honda, driven by a 49-year-old woman, that was stopped at a stop sign. Damage is more than $1,000 and no one was hurt. A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Buick claimed she was the driver to cover for the 14-year-old. The younger girl was ticketed for no driver’s license and following too closely, Wasson said.
HIGHWAY 59: A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was ejected from his 2005 GMC Sierra in a rollover about 20 miles south of Wright Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the man walking around at the scene before he was taken to the hospital, Reynolds said. Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the investigation.
BISHOP ROAD: A 52-year-old man lost traction on his 2010 red Honda motorcycle Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries and damage is more than $1,000, Reynolds said.
INTOXICATION
RAMADA INN: A 38-year-old man was arrested for intoxication early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of the man banging on a door and trying to start a fight. A 27-year-old man told officers the 38-year-old was at his door for an hour. The older man was drunk and was arrested for intoxication. He also was charged with breach of peace, Wasson said.
ELUDING
INTERSTATE 90 AND HIGHWAY 59: Police are searching for a blue pickup that eluded officers Sunday morning. The blue truck was seen making an improper turn onto South Douglas Highway from I-90. When police activated their lights, the truck fled east on Boxelder Road. Officers estimated the truck was traveling about 90 mph on Boxelder Road and they stopped pursuing. The truck is believed to be a 2015 to 2018 GMC or Chevy truck, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
DALBEY MEMORIAL PARK: Police are investigating damage that was done to a grass field by the Fishing Lake Friday night. A 16-year-old boy told police that a silver car was doing burnouts and cookies in a grass field on the north side of the park. Officers found extensive damage to the grass. The boy provided officers with pictures and video of the incident and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
