ASSAULT
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 35-year-old Gillette woman may face an assault of a detention officer charge after she allegedly spat on a jail officer while being booked Friday. The woman was being cuffed into a restraining chair when she spit on an officer, with the spit hitting the officer in her eye. The potential assault and battery of a jail officer charge will be reviewed by the County Attorney’s Office, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. The woman, Terra Olson, was being booked for destruction of property and probation revocation on an assault charge. Deputies were later called to the emergency room after the woman, who had been taken to the hospital after trying to injure herself in various ways inside the jail, was being unruly with medical workers. Deputies brought her back to jail without further incident, Matheny said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
500 BLOCK CAREY AVENUE: Police were called out to a home after someone reported there was a man with a gun, but when they arrived it was vacant. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the house but no one was there, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. An officer listened back to the phone call, and believed the caller may have said the incident was in the 5000 block of Tarry Street, which has had a prior swatting call. That address is in the county, so the Sheriff’s Office was notified. No action was taken.
INTOXICATION
EAST SIDE LIQUORS: A 49-year-old woman was ticketed for intoxication after getting into a fight Saturday afternoon. Staff said the 49-year-old was using profane and vulgar language and trying to start a fight with other patrons. She and a 46-year-old woman began yelling at each other. The older woman’s husband, 51, entered the bar and started to fight with another patron. Bar staff told the couple they needed to leave and escorted them outside. The 49-year-old hit the 46-year-old in the face, scratching her cheek and causing her nose to bleed. The older woman said the younger woman pulled her hair and caused other injuries, but nothing was observed, Wasson said. The 49-year-old was ticketed for intoxication and she and her husband were trespassed from the bar. The investigation continues.
1100 BLOCK STANLEY AVENUE: A 52-year-old man was arrested for intoxication early Sunday morning. He was reportedly lying in the street, Wasson said, and officers learned he was on probation with alcohol restrictions. He was drunk and had a scrape on his head from falling. He was taken to the hospital by EMS and officers were soon called out to the hospital because the man was not cooperating with staff. He was eventually released from the hospital and taken to jail for intoxication.
CRASH
HIGHWAY 50: A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital at about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 15-year-old girl fell asleep at the wheel and rolled the SUV they were in. The girl was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango north when she fell asleep and veered off the road. She woke up and overcorrected the wheel, causing the vehicle to roll. The man had several cuts and was transported by ambulance. The girl refused medical treatment and was picked up by her father. Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the investigation, Matheny said.
FIRE
EAGLE BUTTE MINE: Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the report of a haul truck on fire at Eagle Butte Mine. After briefly getting lost inside the mine, deputies found employees and were taken to the site of the fire, where they stayed until firefighters arrived, Matheny said.
THEFT
INEXCO DRIVE: A short-lived investigation into a missing animal trap was called off Friday after a Sheriff’s deputy was hung up on three times then said the reporting man answered using a fake “Mexican accent” on the fourth call. He didn’t call the Sheriff’s Office back regarding the stolen animal trap, Matheny said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
WEST SECOND STREET: A 42-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after he was pulled over for speeding 46 mph in a 30 mph zone near Don’s Supermarket at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. The man had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and other signs of drunkenness. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested without incident. Breath tests showed his blood alcohol content was 0.146% and 0.154%, Matheny said.
LEDOUX AVENUE: A 52-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance Friday morning. Police received an anonymous report about a man in a blue GMC pickup who was acting oddly and possibly was under the influence. Police saw the man traveling south on Skyline Drive before turning into the apartments on Ledoux Avenue. He admitted he had no reason to be at the apartments and that he pulled into there because he was worried about getting pulled over. He had a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and appeared under the influence of a controlled substance. After failing sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension and no insurance, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3700 BLOCK B LANE: A 34-year-old woman reported that she and a 45-year-old man had gotten into an argument and physical fight Saturday night. The man had apparently suspected the woman of stealing the programming chip from his pickup truck. No charges were made at the time and the man was given a trespass notice from the residence. He was told to make a report with the police department if he thought something was stolen.
BREACH OF PEACE
LONG JOHN SILVER’S: No action was taken after a husband and wife got into an argument Saturday morning. Someone called police after seeing a 32-year-old man hit the window of a 2015 Chrysler, owned by his wife, a 37-year-old woman. He said they were arguing and she kicked him out of the car before driving away, Wasson said. The wife admitted that they were arguing and that she had her son and daughter in the car. She told police her husband could call her once he calmed down and she would pick him up.
DOLLAR TREE: A store employee reported a frequent customer used profane language after another customer accidentally bumped into him Sunday afternoon. As he was leaving the store, he ran into the automatic door, knocking it off of its track, Wasson said. Officers were able to reset the door, and there was no damage. They could not find the man in the area, and the employee said she would call the police when he returned.
RECREATION CENTER: A 62-year-old woman was ticketed after flipping someone off Sunday afternoon. A 33-year-old man said the woman extended her middle finger at him twice after a parking dispute in the Rec Center’s parking lot. Police ticketed the woman for verbal breach of peace and the parties were separated, Wasson said.
